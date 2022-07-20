Michael Bublé Loves To Visit These Spots In Vancouver & Shouted Them All Out
Hometown pride! ❤️
Celebrity Michael Bublé loves to hit up some local spots in Vancouver and isn't shy about sharing which ones.
The talented singer grew up in the Vancouver area so it's no surprise that he has a few hometown favourites to share with the world.
If you're a Bublé fan you can probably catch him at one of these spots in the city when he's in town.
Vancouver is a hot spot for fame apparently because Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen, and other celebs also call the West Coast city home.
Although there are many celebrity favourites in the city, here are a few that Bublé has shouted out.
Whitespot Restaurants
Address: 2518 W. Broadway., Vancouver, BC
The BC-based iconic restaurant, known by locals for its delicious burgers, is also loved by Bublé.
"When we get through Covid and it’s safe to travel, bring your beautiful family to British Columbia, Canada. Don’t miss out on @whitespot_restaurants, a Legendary place to have a burger & Caesar," said Bublé in his Instagram post.
The Langley Events Centre
Address: 7888 200 St., Langley, BC
In the star's Instagram post back in December, Bublé was seen supporting the Giants hockey team at their annual Teddy Bear Toss charity event for the CKNW Orphans’ Fund and the Province Empty Stocking Fund.
Nat Bailey Stadium
Address: 4601 Ontario St., Vancouver, BC
Recently, Bublé was seen at a local ball game for the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Baily Stadium. Bublé and his wife chowed down on a giant hotdog and had their "lady and the tramp moment," he said in the post.