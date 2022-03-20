Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
michael bublé

Michael Bublé's Kid Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Their Pregnancy Announcement (VIDEO)

Apparently five year olds don't understand how baby-making works. 😂

Michael Bublé. Right Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato.

Michael Bublé. Right Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato.

The View | YouTube, @michaelbuble | Instagram

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato recently announced that they're expecting baby number four, but not everyone is happy about it.

The Canadian singer sat down with the hosts of The View where he chatted about his family, his career and how he balances it all.

When asked about how the news that the family will soon be welcoming their sixth member went down, Bublé shared a funny story about his son.

The View | YouTube

"We told the kids on Christmas Eve," he said, sharing that his three kids with his wife Lopilato are ages 8, 5, and 4.

"We told them, you know, mommy has a baby in her tummy and you're going to have a little brother or sister."

While this seems like it would be good news to most, one of his little ones wasn't having it.

"My five-year-old Eli was just distraught," Bublé shared. "And we said, 'What's wrong?'"

"And he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and made the baby?'"

The camera cut back to the hosts wearing what looked like shocked expressions.

"And I still don't know how to answer the question," he said, noting his son doesn't really understand the process of conception.

"It's really cute, it's just so sweet," he shared about the adorable question. "They just know that mummies and daddies fall in love and they have the baby. So he just wants to know why he wasn't invited."

Fair enough!

Sounds like the sex talk might be coming up sooner rather than later in their household!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...