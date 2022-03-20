Michael Bublé's Kid Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To Their Pregnancy Announcement (VIDEO)
Apparently five year olds don't understand how baby-making works. 😂
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato recently announced that they're expecting baby number four, but not everyone is happy about it.
The Canadian singer sat down with the hosts of The View where he chatted about his family, his career and how he balances it all.
When asked about how the news that the family will soon be welcoming their sixth member went down, Bublé shared a funny story about his son.
"We told the kids on Christmas Eve," he said, sharing that his three kids with his wife Lopilato are ages 8, 5, and 4.
"We told them, you know, mommy has a baby in her tummy and you're going to have a little brother or sister."
While this seems like it would be good news to most, one of his little ones wasn't having it.
"My five-year-old Eli was just distraught," Bublé shared. "And we said, 'What's wrong?'"
"And he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and made the baby?'"
The camera cut back to the hosts wearing what looked like shocked expressions.
"And I still don't know how to answer the question," he said, noting his son doesn't really understand the process of conception.
"It's really cute, it's just so sweet," he shared about the adorable question. "They just know that mummies and daddies fall in love and they have the baby. So he just wants to know why he wasn't invited."
Fair enough!
Sounds like the sex talk might be coming up sooner rather than later in their household!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.