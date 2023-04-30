Michael Bublé Shaded Another Celeb For A Salty Interview & He's Getting All The Love (VIDEO)
Michael Bublé recently stepped up for a reporter after a rather unfortunate interview went viral.
On Friday, April 28, red carpet interviewer Rye Myers posted a TikTok of the whole incident.
"The rudest celebrity I ever interviewed," said the text on the video as Myers chatted with Tony Danza.
As Myers asked him how he was doing in a rather high-energy way, Danza had some condescending words.
“Rye, relax a little. You’re more excited than we are," Danza said. "Take it easy!”
Undeterred, Myers then asked, "What’s your favourite New York City staple food item? Is it pizza or a hot dog?"
In response, Danza cupped and lightly patted Myers' face, saying, "You know what you gotta do, buddy? You gotta come up with better questions."
Danza then moved on while Myers looked a little shook about the whole interaction.
"Well you can't please everyone," said the text on Myers TikTok, as well as, "If you didn't wish to be interviewed you could have said no!"
Over in the comments, Bublé had some kind words for the interviewer.
"I think you’re amazing Ry," the Canadian said.
He then offered an idea for a little date and shaded Danza.
"I’ll have a pizza with ya," Bublé continued. "Let’s not invite Tony..."
"Omg Michael, thank you for the kind comment," replied Myers. "Means so much! I’d LOVE to have pizza with you! It would be fun! And yes, no invite for him!"
@rye_myers
As a red carpet reporter, I’m here to help bring excitement to your event and promote it! I LOVE chatting with Broadway and Entertainment’s best as “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!” I understand not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, and you can always pass. I asked these same questions (and a few others!) to heavy hitters like #JoelGray #linmanuelmiranda and others, and only #TonyDanza replied like this…. To say I was blown away, shocked, and embarrassed is an understatement…But, my professionalism showed through! 😉 #tonydanza #wtfmoments #celebrityencounters #rude #nypost #pagesix #tmznews #whostheboss #redcarpet #redcarpetreporter #shockingmoments #rudecelebrities #slapintheface #celebritynews
Others loved the show of support the Canadian gave to the host.
"This is the comment of the century," said one person, with another calling Bublé "a class act" and the "best Canadian."
"How awesome of you to come and support him," one person wrote.
While it's unclear if or when this pizza date will go down, Myers did give an update on the Danza situation.
In a follow-up TikTok, he explained that the actor called him to apologize and "squash the beef."
"It was great to hear from him and certainly much appreciated," said Myers.
