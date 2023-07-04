Michael Bublé Shared One Of 'The Most Canadian Things' He's Ever Done & It Ticks All The Boxes
The singer's fans are loving his Canadian pride. 🇨🇦
Michael Bublé is showing his Canadian pride and fellow Canadians are loving it.
On July 1, which is Canada Day, the singer marked the occasion by reposting a clip from 2022, a video of his Canadian take on the Celine Dion "It’s All Coming Back To Me Now" TikTok trend which was popular at the time.
"On this Canada day I’m reposting one of the most Canadian things I’ve ever done. #CanadaDay 🇨🇦🍁" Bublé wrote on his Insta post.
In the clip, the Canadian musician is singing Dion's song while standing in front of a hockey net and framed jerseys, while also wearing hockey gloves, a shirt that says "Canadian built" on it and holding a hockey stick.
Bublé then steps towards the camera, flips off his gloves and cradles a replica Stanley Cup while a friend runs behind him carrying a huge Canadian flag.
This is also taking place on what appears to be an ice rink of some kind.
It's fair to say fellow Canadians loved the clip based on the responses Bublé has been getting in the comments section.
"This is so awesome!!! Thank you Mr. Buble for representing Canada so well🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦," one person wrote.
"Happy Canada Day Eh from Nova Scotia," another comment reads.
Even the Vancouver Giants hockey team took notice of the video and wrote, "King🇨🇦🫡❤️🔥."
Others took the opportunity to call Bublé out for what he was clearly missing in the clip to make it even more Canadian.
"Where’s your Timmy’s? Happy Canada Day 🦫" one person expressed.
"Very Canadian. Just missing the grizzly bears and beavers," another fan shared.
This isn't the first time Bublé has shown off just how Canadian he is.
In 2022, he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a segment called "Food Court: Canadian Edition."
During that segment, the performer shared just how much he loves one Canadian staple: maple syrup.
"What is my relationship with maple syrup? Well, I think honestly that's private. What I do in my bedroom is up to me," he said.
"There's nothing more Canadian than making maple syrup toffee in a bed of snow — unless you're eating ketchup chips, a little poutine, and you're making out with Celine," he added.
During that same appearance, Bublé admitted he enjoys a good Caesar, another famous Canadian treat. He was, however, mistaken about what a Beavertail was, admitting he thought the treat sounded like something naughty. We hope he's taken some time to enjoy the Canadian snack since then!
Bublé was born in Burnaby, B.C. and currently lives in the city with his wife Luisana Lopilato and their four children.
The Canadian singer recently finished the Australian and New Zealand leg of his 2023 Higher Tour.
His next show will be in the Dominican Republic on September 30 before he heads to Mexico.
