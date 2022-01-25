Michael Bublé Just Lip-Synced To Celine Dion & It's The Most Canadian Thing Ever (VIDEO)
The Stanley Cup even makes an appearance. 🏒
If you’ve been following Michael Bublé on Instagram or TikTok, you’ve probably seen a few of his hilarious but chaotic recent posts and his latest is no exception.
The video, which was posted on Monday, January 24, is his own very, very Canadian version of the popular Celine Dion “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” TikTok trend.
Not only does it feature the crooner lip-syncing the ballad into a hockey stick while wearing hockey gloves and a "Canadian built" t-shirt, but it also looks like it’s taking place in a replicated ice rink.
There’s even a hockey net in the background, as well as framed jerseys. It kind of looks like the ultimate hockey fan cave!
Then, as the song reaches its peak, the Canuck singer throws his gloves and stick away and starts cradling a replica of the Stanley Cup.
Just when you think the whole thing couldn't get any more Canadian, someone starts running back and forth in the background waving a massive Canadian flag.
In the caption, the 46-year-old singer wrote, "Finally had the same to put in the effort that this trend deserves." He went on to tag Dion herself, adding, "I love you."
While Bublé is perhaps most famous for his iconic Christmas music, his social media channels are all sorts of wild and hilarious.
In the last few months alone, he’s made videos with Kermit The Frog and even asked to have his own Timbit flavours to compete with Justin Bieber.
Keep doing you, Bublé!