Michael Bublé Wants Timmies To Slide Into His DMs For 'BubléBalls' (VIDEO)

He thinks it's a "missed opportunity!"

Michael Bublé Wants Timmies To Slide Into His DMs For 'BubléBalls' (VIDEO)
@michaelbuble | Instagram, @timhortons | Instagram

The "Timbiebs" collaboration between Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber is officially here, and another Canadian is apparently feeling a little salty about the snub.

On Monday, November 29, Michael Bublé posted a video on his Instagram having a mini-rant about the whole situation.

"Timbiebs. I get it, it's cute," he jokes. "I feel like it's a bit of a missed opportun — I mean, no one thought about BubléBalls? Or BubléBits?"

"Congrats @JustinBieber on ur #Timbiebs," he captioned the post. "Hoping @TimHortons slides into my DM’s."

Admittedly, BubléBalls and BubléBits are just as catchy as TimBiebs. Maybe there's an opportunity in the future for a collab?

As for the actual BubléBalls, the singer already has a flavour profile in mind as he added the hashtag #Honeydippedcinnamonmaple to his post.

The current three flavours in the limited-edition line of Tims X Justin are Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle. It actually sounds like Bublé's suggestion would fit right in!

If you don't like Timbits, there's also some fun merch that JBiebs awkwardly and hilariously modelled for the campaign if you want to be a part of the ultra-Canadian collab. You can pick up a toque, a fanny pack and a tote bag at select stores across the country.

While you're at Timmies, you could also try out the "Wayne Gretzky" coffee trend that's popular on TikTok. The abomination involves nine creams and nine sugars and might be the perfect pairing for your Timbits, Timbiebs, or potentual future BubléBalls!

From Your Site Articles

Timbiebs Have Just Arrived At Tim Hortons & I Tried Them So You Don't Have To (PHOTOS)

The "Bieber Balls" were pretty good!

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

After recently testing out the "Wayne Gretzky" coffee at Tim Hortons, I knew that Timbiebs were the next thing I needed to try.

On Monday, November 29, the Canadian coffee giant launched a limited edition line of Timbits with Justin Bieber, which they're calling Timbiebs (although over on TikTok people have been calling them "Bieber Balls," "Bieber Bits" and other creative names).

McDonald's Holiday Drinks Are Finally Back In Canada After Not Being Available Last Year

It's been a while without the peppermint-flavoured drinks! ☕

@mcdonaldscanada | Instagram, @mccafecanada | Instagram

'Tis the season! McDonald's holiday drinks are finally back in Canada and it's been a long time without them because they weren't available last year.

For anyone who wants to get into the holiday spirit, there are two hot festive beverages being offered at McDonald's locations in Canada right now, the Peppermint Mocha and the Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

I Ordered A 'Wayne Gretzky' Coffee From Tim Hortons & It Tastes Like Regret (PHOTO)

But I kept drinking it??

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

When I discovered that multiple people on TikTok had ordered the "Wayne Gretzky" coffee at Tim Hortons, I knew it was something I needed to try ASAP.

The coffee in question gets its name from the fact that you order it with nine creams and nine sugars, which is a reference to The Great One's jersey number of 99.

It's Hailey Bieber's Birthday & Justin Posted The Sweetest Message To His 'Squish' (PHOTOS)

"You are my forever."

@justinbieber | Instagram

Happy birthday, Hailey Bieber! The American model just got a shoutout from her hubby Justin Bieber on his Insta for her special day and it's so darn sweet.

On Monday, November 22, the Canadian singer posted a few photos of himself and Hailey looking loved up along with a heartfelt message.

