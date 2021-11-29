Michael Bublé Wants Timmies To Slide Into His DMs For 'BubléBalls' (VIDEO)
He thinks it's a "missed opportunity!"
The "Timbiebs" collaboration between Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber is officially here, and another Canadian is apparently feeling a little salty about the snub.
On Monday, November 29, Michael Bublé posted a video on his Instagram having a mini-rant about the whole situation.
"Timbiebs. I get it, it's cute," he jokes. "I feel like it's a bit of a missed opportun — I mean, no one thought about BubléBalls? Or BubléBits?"
"Congrats @JustinBieber on ur #Timbiebs," he captioned the post. "Hoping @TimHortons slides into my DM’s."
Admittedly, BubléBalls and BubléBits are just as catchy as TimBiebs. Maybe there's an opportunity in the future for a collab?
As for the actual BubléBalls, the singer already has a flavour profile in mind as he added the hashtag #Honeydippedcinnamonmaple to his post.
The current three flavours in the limited-edition line of Tims X Justin are Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle. It actually sounds like Bublé's suggestion would fit right in!
If you don't like Timbits, there's also some fun merch that JBiebs awkwardly and hilariously modelled for the campaign if you want to be a part of the ultra-Canadian collab. You can pick up a toque, a fanny pack and a tote bag at select stores across the country.
While you're at Timmies, you could also try out the "Wayne Gretzky" coffee trend that's popular on TikTok. The abomination involves nine creams and nine sugars and might be the perfect pairing for your Timbits, Timbiebs, or potentual future BubléBalls!