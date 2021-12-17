Michael Bublé Finally Tried Timbiebs & He Started Screaming Justin Bieber Lyrics (VIDEO)

Michael Bublé Finally Tried Timbiebs & He Started Screaming Justin Bieber Lyrics (VIDEO)
The verdict? "Beliebe the hype."
In the latest tale from Michael Bublé's Timbiebs saga, the Canadian singer tried the new treats and the first bite made him burst into song.
Justin Bieber co-created three new Timbit flavours with Tim Hortons which were released on November 29, and Bublé has been very into it ever since and even tried to get his own collab with Timmies.
Now he's finally had a taste for himself and he posted all about it on Instagram.
In a video shared on December 16, Bublé goes on a journey to get Timbiebs and it starts with the singer in his house with a jacket on.
"Now that I'm home in Vancouver for the holidays, there's something I have to do," he says, zipping his jacket up all the way.
He rides out of his house on a tiny scooter meant for kids and zooms down streets to get to a Tim Hortons.
Once inside, he goes up to the counter and asks for "a big box of Timbiebs." He also says please like a true Canadian.
After securing his box of the new Timbits, he sits outside with the box and quietly sings a line from Bieber's song "Holy."
Then he takes the first bite and his expression turns shocked which then leads to him bursting into song.
"Good God, I'm running to the altar like a track star," Bublé screams, which is a slight variation of the lyrics from Bieber's song.
Crumbs even fly out of his mouth when he starts shouting.
He could get a lot of money for those little pieces because some people have been trying to sell Timbiebs merch online and one posting had two boxes with crumbs included listed for $5,000!
Bublé then takes another bite and looks like he's really savouring it before bursting out laughing.
If that wasn't enough to show his feelings about the treats, he says in the Instagram caption that people should "Beliebe the hype."