Michael Bublé Says The Maple Leafs Can 'Suck It' & Right Before His Toronto Show (VIDEO)
Well, tonight should be interesting.
Michael Bublé may be Canadian, but that doesn't mean he's a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
The singer's HigherTour stopped in Buffalo, New York, on October 11, andBublé had a few choice words for the Ontarians in the crowd and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Buffalo Sabres posted a clip of Bublé at the concert, putting on a Buffalo Sabres jersey before acknowledging there may be some people from Ontario in the crowd.
"Now I know there will be people who came from Ontario to see the show," said Bublé before pausing and saying, "The Maple Leafs can suck it!"
The crowd erupted into cheers and laughter as Bublé dramatically pumped his fist into the air and yelled, "Let's go, Sabres!"
While this stunt may have won the hearts of the Sabres, considering the team captioned the video, "...so yeah, we love @MichaelBuble," it may not have charmed the Leafs.
Considering his bromance with Justin Bieber and his tour schedule his timely dig may make for a funny upcoming show!
Bublé's is playing at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Wednesday night, so he'll have to answer to a crowd of Ontarians and Leaf fans after Tuesday night's shenanigans.
So we will have to see how the singer will smooth things over with his fans tonight and later this weekend when he plays in Hamilton, Ontario, on October 15.
Who knows, maybe the singer will take one for the team and appease Leaf fans by aiming a playful jab at the Montreal Canadiens.