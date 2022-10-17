A Couple Got Engaged At A Maple Leafs Game & The Fan Reactions Are Just What You'd Expect
"At least someone got a ring in that arena."
It's been a long time since any member of the Toronto Maple Leafs has felt the weight of a jewel-crusted championship ring on their fingers, 55 long ones to be exact. So, fans get a bit snarky when someone flashes a shiny digit, even when it's in the name of love.
The Leafs' win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday set the perfect stage for two love birds in blue to get engaged. Of course, the team wasted no time sharing the wholesome moment via Instagram, where things quickly turned and got quite bitter.
Self-deprecating as always, fans took the wholesome moment as another opportunity to hurl potshots at their team. Shocking.
Is it low-hanging fruit? Yes, but do the comments still slap? Also, yes.
"At least someone got a ring in that arena," wrote one fan, in a diss that is the definition of "it's funny because it's true."
And it only got more real from there.
"Well, they are Leafs fans... So they're incredibly patient people. So even if they both disappoint each other, they'll stay together because that's how Stockholm syndrome works," added another.
Oof. All abroad, the pessimism train, next stop: a bleak take on the happy couple's relationship based on the Leafs' tendency to choke.
"Hopefully, the marriage is less disappointing," one particularly brutal comment reads.
Thankfully, most of the scathing remarks were aimed solely at the franchise, with the couple receiving an outpour of support.
The Leafs will face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 p.m., so stay tuned.