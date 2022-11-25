'Dear Evan Hansen' Stars Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Just Got Engaged & There Were Many Tears
"He agreed to hang out forever 💕."
American actor Ben Platt shared some exciting news with his fans: he's engaged!
The Tony-winning actor announced he will be tying the knot with Noah Galvin in an Instagram post on Friday with a series of photos showing the romantic proposal.
Platt is known for playing the title role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen and his fiancé actually took over Platt's role in 2017.
Platt shared photos from the proposal in the Insta post captioned: "He agreed to hang out forever 💕."
The photos show the happily engaged couple and a picture of the ring.
Galvin also posted a series of photos and captioned it: "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
According to USA Today, the couple started dating in 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.
The couple confirmed their relationship in May 2020, when Galvin was on an episode of the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast, People reports.
"We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time," Platt lated told Kelly Clarkson, as per a People report.
Celebrities took to the comments section of both Platt's and Galvin's Instagram posts to congratulate the couple on the lovely news.
"Wow!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!," wrote actress Reese Witherspoon.
"YAYYYYYY!!!!!," said actress Debby Ryan.
Singer Ariana Grande posted a bunch of teary-eyed emojis, while Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland wrote, "AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍 congratulations!!!"
Hamilton star Lin Manuel Miranda also congratulated the pair writing, "Mazel Mazel."
Brittany Snow, who starred with Platt in the Pitch Perfect films, also shared her love with the couple.
"Oh my goodness!! YAYYY congrats 😍😍😍😍," she commented.
Following his role in Dear Evan Hansen, Galvin now plays Dr. Asher Wolke in The Good Doctor.
Platt's latest movie project was just released last week. He stars as Paul in the The People We Hate At The Wedding which is now available on Prime.