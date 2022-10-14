The Rock Messed Up The Leafs Chant In Toronto Last Night & The Reactions Are LOL (VIDEO)
"Maybe he was trying to end the curse?"
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attended a Toronto Maple Leafs game in Toronto Thursday night and started a brand new chant.
The actor and former WWE wrestler was in the 6ix promoting his upcoming movie Black Adam and made quite the splash with a surprise chant at the Leaf's game afterwards.
\u201c.@TheRock is here and initiated what was, let\u2019s say, a new #Leafs chant.\u201d— David Alter (@David Alter) 1665706402
The Rock chanted, "Let's go, Leafs!" while wearing a black Adidas jacket with the Leaf's logo on the back, as seen in a video posted by Sports Illustrated reporter David Alter.
While the chant certainly had passion, it's not the tried and true "Go Leafs go," and fans were quick to call him out on his mess up while others brought out the receipts.
A fan on Twitter replied to the video with an old video of Johnson saying the Maple Leafs "suck."
that night back in 2003 - the man's changed https://t.co/oCm3pmINza
The Rock's opinion of the team may have changed, but that doesn't mean everyone was on board with the actor's new chant.
Dear mr the rock. The rest of Canada is quite disappointed.
"Dear mr the rock. The rest of Canada is quite disappointed," one fan posted on Twitter.
Another Twitter user hypothesized that the Rock's agent may not have reminded him of the chant before he headed out for his close-up.
Rock: why isn't it leaves? That's the plural for leaf.
Agent: I don't know. It's Leafs, it's always been Leafs.
Rock: But...
Agent: it's Leafs. Just do the cheer, ok? You're getting paid big money for this.
Rock: fine. Wait, what's the cheer again?
*agent waves him away*
But some fans gave him the benefit of the doubt and embraced the new chant.
Maybe he was trying to end the curse so his method was changing the chant up
"Maybe he was trying to end the curse so his method was changing the chant up," said one Twitter user.
Maybe a new chant will make a difference? It's worth a try.
"Maybe a new chant will make a difference? It's worth a try," said another Twitter user.
While others were more concerned about what the Rock was up to in the Leafs' dressing room.
Regardless of your opinion on Johnson's new chant, it may have done the trick because the Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in their home opener.