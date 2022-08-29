The Rock Is Coming To Toronto This Fall & Here's How You Can Attend His 'Epic Event'
The Rock called the 6ix his "home away from home."
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning to Toronto this fall, and fans may be able to catch a glimpse of the superstar.
Johnson is coming to the 6ix to share his upcoming DC film, BLACK ADAM, with some Canadians ahead of its North American release on October 21.
Johnson is breaking into the DC Universe as Black Adam, a superhero bestowed with the powers of "ancient gods" about 5,000 years ago.
Unfortunately for Johnson's character, he was imprisoned shortly after. But now, he's been released from his "earthly tomb," and he's ready to "unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world," according to a press release.
Johnson teased that DC fans can expect changes in the universe given Black Adam's arrival.
"Get ready, Canada the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," said Johnson.
The rocking news of Johnson's Toronto visit was first announced by FAN EXPO Canada "to thank and surprise die-hard Canadian pop culture fans that attended this year's massive convention," according to a press release.
In a promotional video, The Rock shared he would be coming back to his "home away from home."
"I am coming to Toronto, finally!"
"The Rock returns to Toronto, his home away from home, in October to celebrate BLACK ADAM on the big screen," Johnson says. "Follow the Warner Brothers Canada social pages for your chance to join me at this epic event."
While a date for Johnson's event has yet to be announced by Warner Brothers, fans can expect more details about the event to be released in the coming weeks.
So, if you're looking to attend The Rock's event, you'll want to keep a close eye out on @WarnerBrosCA and @FANEXPOCanada on social media.
