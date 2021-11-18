Trending Tags

Dwayne Johnson Says He & Ryan Reynolds Are Like An 'Old Couple Who Bicker'

He also doesn't give a sh*t about one of Reynolds' hobbies.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @therock | Instagram

The bromance between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is a beautiful thing and we've gotten to see many moments of it during the press tour for the Netflix hit Red Notice.

In an interview with IMDb, the pair chatted about the fact that they've known each other since they both started out in Hollywood because Johnson'sThe Scorpion King and Reynolds' Van Wilder came out at the same time. They even ended up in Cancun together for MTV's Spring Break to promote their movies back in the day.

"I have not known any other actor in Hollywood longer than I've known Ryan Reynolds," Johnson said. "We're like an old couple, [...] we bicker and fight, and of course, we love and respect each other."

He went on to tell an anecdote about the Canadian actor and poke some fun at him.

"He has so many sneakers," Johnson said. "Racks and racks and stacks and stacks of sneakers and when he shared this with me, I looked at him and then I said, 'man, you know, I gotta tell you, I couldn't give a sh*t any more than right now in this moment with the information you're telling me."

"And if you ever waste my time again with your obsession with sneakers...'" he said, laughing as he trailed off.

It looked like the two had all kinds of fun while doing promos for their latest flick. Reynolds jokingly compared the back of Johnson's head to a penis to which he retaliated by hiring a billboard to embarrass the Vancouver-born celeb.

