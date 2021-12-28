Trending Tags

Dwayne Johnson Surprised His Mom With A Car For Christmas & She 'Ugly Cried' With Joy

"I'm so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom," The Rock wrote.

Dwayne Johnson Surprised His Mom With A Car For Christmas & She 'Ugly Cried' With Joy
@therock | Instagram

Dwayne Johnson just won us over once again with his most recent heartwarming gesture, when he gifted his mom a car for Christmas.

The Rock showed his softer side in an Instagram post where he surprised his mom with a grand gesture for the holidays.

In the video, Johnson covers his mom's eyes before surprising her with a brand new Cadillac with a big red bow on it.

Her reaction was just as cute as the gift.

"She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy,” the actor wrote in the video caption. "Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken 🐓🤣."

As if the video of The Rock's mom bursting into tears wasn't cute enough, Johnson's adorable daughters and French bulldog, who can all be seen running around, appear to be equally excited about the car.

The actor made sure to acknowledge how grateful he is to be able to do such big things for his mom.

"I don't take any of it for granted. Neither does she."

He ended the caption by saying, "Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! 😊🙌🏾 And your Elvis records 🎶🕺🏽 We love you. You deserve a lot more 🙏🏾."

I'll give it to the guy: He knows how to give gifts and use emojis.

It's not the first time Johnson has channelled Oprah by giving away a vehicle. He gave a navy veteran his own custom Ford F-150 Raptor in November, and he also gave longtime friend Bruno Lauer a truck for Christmas last year.

But the only thing sweeter than The Rock's tight-knit relationship with his mother is his brotherly bond with Ryan Reynolds. The duo has made frequent headlines because of the success of their newest movie Red Notice and their undeniably hilarious friendship.

