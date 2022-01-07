Elmo Versus A Pet Rock Is The First Big Feud Of 2022 & Even Dwayne Johnson Is Taking A Side
"How is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo!"
Rocks can't eat cookies, but The Rock can eat so, so many of them.
An old 2004 Sesame Street episode has resurfaced and become the epic beef we didn't know we needed in 2022, with millions of people taking sides in Elmo's feud with a pet rock named Rocco.
The unexpectedly viral dispute has even drawn in Dwayne Johnson, who threatened on Thursday to show up and “kick ass” on the children’s show.
So yeah, you might say people are into it.
Essentially, the episode shows Elmo getting absolutely furious with another puppet, Zoe, and her pet rock, who is aptly named Rocco. Zoe insists that Elmo treat the rock like a person throughout the episode — and that means sharing his stuff with the inanimate object.
Elmo is not having it, and in the most popular clip he absolutely flips out when Zoe denies him the last cookie.
"Rocco says that he wants the oatmeal raisin cookie," Zoe says.
"Rocco? Rocco's a rock, Zoe!" Elmo shouts at the other puppet.
"How? How is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo!" he continues. "Rocco doesn't even have a mouth! Rocco's just a rock... Rocco's not alive!"
Many people on social media were feeling Elmo's lack of chill, and they went on to share other clips from the episode of Elmo fuming about Rocco.
Elmo even addressed the dispute on Twitter, where he threw shade at Rocco in a pair of statements.
"Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever!" Elmo wrote, before adding: "Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco."
He then took a veiled shot at the pet rock. "Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie?" he tweeted. "Elmo is just curious."
Elmo apparently went too far with that last one, because The Rock himself decided to reply.
"Yes, my friend. This Rock devours cookies," Dwayne Johnson tweeted on Thursday. "Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I'm coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies. And I'm almost all outta cookies."
Yes, my friend. \nThis Rock devours cookies. \nAll kinds of cookies \nI\u2019ll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it\u2019ll change your life. \nTell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I\u2019m coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies. \nAnd I\u2019m almost all outta cookies.\n~ Rock https://twitter.com/elmo/status/1478840478409756677\u00a0\u2026— Dwayne Johnson (@Dwayne Johnson) 1641491602
We're not sure if Johnson is actually going to appear on an episode of Sesame Street this season — or if they'd let him "kick ass" on the kids' show — but we really hope this beef continues.
Rocco hasn't commented on the situation yet because Rocco's just a rock. He's not alive.