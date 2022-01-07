Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Entertainment

Elmo Versus A Pet Rock Is The First Big Feud Of 2022 & Even Dwayne Johnson Is Taking A Side

"How is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo!"

Elmo Versus A Pet Rock Is The First Big Feud Of 2022 & Even Dwayne Johnson Is Taking A Side
sesamestreet | Twitter, @therock | Instagram

Rocks can't eat cookies, but The Rock can eat so, so many of them.

An old 2004 Sesame Street episode has resurfaced and become the epic beef we didn't know we needed in 2022, with millions of people taking sides in Elmo's feud with a pet rock named Rocco.

The unexpectedly viral dispute has even drawn in Dwayne Johnson, who threatened on Thursday to show up and “kick ass” on the children’s show.

So yeah, you might say people are into it.

Essentially, the episode shows Elmo getting absolutely furious with another puppet, Zoe, and her pet rock, who is aptly named Rocco. Zoe insists that Elmo treat the rock like a person throughout the episode — and that means sharing his stuff with the inanimate object.

Elmo is not having it, and in the most popular clip he absolutely flips out when Zoe denies him the last cookie.

"Rocco says that he wants the oatmeal raisin cookie," Zoe says.

"Rocco? Rocco's a rock, Zoe!" Elmo shouts at the other puppet.

"How? How is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo!" he continues. "Rocco doesn't even have a mouth! Rocco's just a rock... Rocco's not alive!"

Many people on social media were feeling Elmo's lack of chill, and they went on to share other clips from the episode of Elmo fuming about Rocco.

Elmo even addressed the dispute on Twitter, where he threw shade at Rocco in a pair of statements.

"Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever!" Elmo wrote, before adding: "Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco."

He then took a veiled shot at the pet rock. "Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie?" he tweeted. "Elmo is just curious."

Elmo apparently went too far with that last one, because The Rock himself decided to reply.

"Yes, my friend. This Rock devours cookies," Dwayne Johnson tweeted on Thursday. "Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I'm coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies. And I'm almost all outta cookies."

We're not sure if Johnson is actually going to appear on an episode of Sesame Street this season — or if they'd let him "kick ass" on the kids' show — but we really hope this beef continues.

Rocco hasn't commented on the situation yet because Rocco's just a rock. He's not alive.

From Your Site Articles

Dwayne Johnson Surprised His Mom With A Car For Christmas & She 'Ugly Cried' With Joy

"I'm so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom," The Rock wrote.

@therock | Instagram

Dwayne Johnson just won us over once again with his most recent heartwarming gesture, when he gifted his mom a car for Christmas.

The Rock showed his softer side in an Instagram post where he surprised his mom with a grand gesture for the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Just Made A LinkedIn Profile & He's Had So Many Different Jobs

He was once a forklift driver!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds apparently has a new LinkedIn page, and as well as listing his impressive Hollywood achievements, it also highlights some of his earlier jobs.

On Monday, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of the actor's online resume and asked whether it was true that Reynolds was a forklift driver at Safeway for five months between September 1996 and January 1997.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Constantly Made Dwayne Johnson Crack Up In 'Red Notice' & The Bloopers Prove It

So many giggles! 😂

Netflix Film Club | YouTube

If you thought the Netflix hit Red Notice was funny, the bloopers for the flick with Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot will probably make you crack up even more.

The streaming platform shared a three-minute video of the actors breaking character and laughing at various shenanigans, most of which are the Canadian's fault.

Keep Reading Show less

Dwayne Johnson Says He & Ryan Reynolds Are Like An 'Old Couple Who Bicker'

He also doesn't give a sh*t about one of Reynolds' hobbies.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @therock | Instagram

The bromance between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is a beautiful thing and we've gotten to see many moments of it during the press tour for the Netflix hit Red Notice.

In an interview with IMDb, the pair chatted about the fact that they've known each other since they both started out in Hollywood because Johnson'sThe Scorpion King and Reynolds' Van Wilder came out at the same time. They even ended up in Cancun together for MTV's Spring Break to promote their movies back in the day.

Keep Reading Show less