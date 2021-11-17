Ryan Reynolds' BTS Pics Of 'Red Notice' Show Dwayne Johnson & Gal Gadot Having The Best Time
Blake Lively was there, too!
The Netflix movie Red Notice is officially the number one film globally right now on the streaming platform, and Ryan Reynolds posted some behind-the-scenes pics of Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot having the best time.
The Canadian celeb took to his Insta on Wednesday, November 17 to share some moments from filming that looked like all kinds of fun.
"Congratulations to this whole team — particularly the #RedNotice crew who spent over half the shoot sequestered in hotels," he captioned the post. "None of this is possible without those folks and their dedication to getting us all back to work during a very fucked up year. Huge thanks to each and every one of you."
Some of the photos show Reynolds having a laugh with Johnson, taking a cute selfie with Gadot and posing with his wife Blake Lively and crew members.
It doesn't really come as a surprise that filming was so much fun given how many shenanigans ensued during the press tour for the film.
Johnson hired a billboard to make fun of Reynolds in a very public way, which the Canadian actor handled with supreme grace. It's only fair that Johnson poked some fun at him given that Reynolds said the back of the man's head looks like a "gorgeous penis!"
Reynolds also recently posted on his TikTok about "the trick" to punching Johnson and getting away with it, so it's definitely fair to say the two became close during the whole process.
This could be the last we see of Reynolds for a while as he recently announced he's taking a sabbatical to spend time with his girls.