Gal Gadot Just Admitted Her 'Imagine' Video Was 'In Poor Taste' & Not The 'Right Thing'
Wonder Woman says she missed the bullseye with her COVID video.
Remember that time that Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends saved the world from COVID-19 by singing a John Lennon cover?
We don't.
The Wonder Woman actress recently acknowledged that her infamous "Imagine" mashup from March 2020 wasn't all that helpful after it was brutally mocked in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing," Gadot told InStyle during a lengthy interview for its February issue.
"It was in poor taste," she added. "All pure intentions, but sometimes you don't hit the bull's-eye, right?"
Right.
Gadot lined up a bunch of celebrity voices to sing tiny snippets of the Lennon song, including Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman and her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Kristen Wiig.
She dropped the video on her social channels on March 18, 2020, back when the pandemic still felt like it'd last weeks instead of years.
The video quickly became a meme, with many people mocking it as a useless gesture from a bunch of celebrities.
Gadot told InStyle that the video "just felt right" at the time and that she called up Kristen Wiig first to make it happen.
"The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed," she said, before adding that the video was "premature."
She didn't say how long it took to film the video but she did publish it about a week after Tom Hanks tested positive, the NBA shut down and COVID-19 really became a fear in North America.
She said she now thinks the whole controversy is "funny."