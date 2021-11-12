Ryan Reynolds Told Americans They Can't Move To Canada When They're Mad At The US
He apologized, of course, but said Americans have to stop.
In true Canadian fashion, Ryan Reynolds told Americans they can't say they're going to move to Canada when something happens in the U.S. and then immediately apologized.
While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 10, the Canadian actor took part in a segment called "You Have To Stop" where he really went to town on Americans.
You Have to Stop w/ @VancityReynolds #FallonTonightpic.twitter.com/izrXBhVk2b— The Tonight Show (@The Tonight Show) 1636645552
"You have to stop saying that you're going to move to Canada whenever you're mad at something in the U.S.," Reynolds said.
Back in 2020, "move to Canada" was a top Google search after Joe Biden and Donald Trump went head-to-head in the U.S. presidential debate and it also trended on Twitter when Americans were speculating about World War III breaking out between the U.S. and Iran.
As a Canadian, Reynolds apologized but still reiterated his point that Americans can't keep saying they want to move here when something happens in their country.
"I know we're friendly but Canada's not your safe house," he said. "So, please, pick somewhere else."
Reynolds suggested Americans check out Finland instead of Canada.
This all happened because Reynolds crashed The Tonight Show, switching spots with Will Ferrell who went to his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the American actor trolled Canada's recent federal election!