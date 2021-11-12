Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Told Americans They Can't Move To Canada When They're Mad At The US

He apologized, of course, but said Americans have to stop.

Ryan Reynolds Told Americans They Can't Move To Canada When They're Mad At The US
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

In true Canadian fashion, Ryan Reynolds told Americans they can't say they're going to move to Canada when something happens in the U.S. and then immediately apologized.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 10, the Canadian actor took part in a segment called "You Have To Stop" where he really went to town on Americans.

"You have to stop saying that you're going to move to Canada whenever you're mad at something in the U.S.," Reynolds said.

Back in 2020, "move to Canada" was a top Google search after Joe Biden and Donald Trump went head-to-head in the U.S. presidential debate and it also trended on Twitter when Americans were speculating about World War III breaking out between the U.S. and Iran.

As a Canadian, Reynolds apologized but still reiterated his point that Americans can't keep saying they want to move here when something happens in their country.

"I know we're friendly but Canada's not your safe house," he said. "So, please, pick somewhere else."

Reynolds suggested Americans check out Finland instead of Canada.

This all happened because Reynolds crashed The Tonight Show, switching spots with Will Ferrell who went to his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the American actor trolled Canada's recent federal election!

From Your Site Articles

Will Ferrell Pretended To Be Ryan Reynolds On 'Jimmy Kimmel' & Trolled Canada’s 2021 Election

He's not wrong ... 🤣

JimmyKimmelLive | Twitter, Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube

When Will Ferrell showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, he did not hold back his opinions on Ryan Reynolds' abs, Blake Lively's cooking and Canada's snap election in 2021.

Speaking to the show's host on November 10 — after switching places with Ryan Reynolds at the last minute — Ferrell attempted to speak about the Canadian's latest movie Red Notice, as well as a few other things.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Crashed 'The Tonight Show' & What Happened Next Was Total Chaos (VIDEO)

He even overshared about his sex life with Blake Lively!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

Ryan Reynolds crashed Jimmy Fallon's show this week and it didn't take long for things to get chaotic.

On Wednesday, November 10, the Canadian star was scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live while Will Ferrell was the planned guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds & Seth Rogen Had Perfect Reactions To Paul Rudd Being 'The Sexiest Man Alive'

"No arguments here."

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @sethrogen | Instagram

Paul Rudd was recently named the "Sexiest Man Alive" by People Magazine and two famous Canadians had the best reactions to the news.

On Wednesday, November 10, Vancouver-natives Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen took to social media to congratulate the American celeb, and in Reynolds' case, gently troll him.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Says He Loves Being A Girl Dad & Was 'Terrified' About Having A Son (VIDEO)

So damn cute. 🥺

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

It's pretty clear that Ryan Reynolds loves being a parent and he recently gushed about just how much he loves being a dad of girls.

The Vancouver-born celeb spoke to Access about the fact that he doesn't have any sons while filming a promo for his upcoming flick, Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Keep Reading Show less