Ryan Reynolds Gave His Friend A Urinal For His Birthday & It's Even Weirder Than It Sounds
"I take birthdays very seriously." 🚽
Don't say he never got you anything! Ryan Reynolds recently gave his friend a birthday present, but it's definitely a little strange.
On Thursday, April 14, the Canadian actor took to Insta to share his gift to Rob McElhenney, who is a fellow co-owner of the Welsh soccer team AFC Wrexham.
"As you know, I take birthdays very seriously," Reynolds captioned the post. "I’m excited to unveil the @robmcelhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse."
“Today we commemorate a man," the actor said. "Not just any man. Today we celebrate Mr. Co-Chairman, Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal.”
Although his speech was interrupted by a person flushing the toilet and leaving the bathroom without washing their hands, Reynolds persevered in his tribute.
He cut a tiny ribbon to unveil the plaque above the urinal and then popped some celebratory champagne. A bathroom might not be the most hygienic place to have some bubbly, but you do you, Ryan!
The plaque in question has a picture McElhenney and says, "This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday, April 14th. With love from Wrexham AFC. Paid for by Ryan Reynolds."
McElhenney appeared to take issue with the fact that the gift was commemorative and not the fact that it involves random people emptying their bladders into something attached to his name.
"Dude. I'm still alive," he wrote on his Insta story.
Reynolds shared that story to his own with the caption, "This is how I find out?!"
Over on Twitter McElhenney shared more of his thoughts on the gift from his friend.
"My dream has always been to urinate while staring at a bronzed plaque of my face," he tweeted. "Thank you Ryan for making dreams come true!"
If nature is calling, you might as well make it an interesting experience while you go!
