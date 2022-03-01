Editions

Ryan Reynolds Says His Childhood In Canada Was 'Very Tense' & Got Real About His Anxiety

"I attribute some of why I'm good at my job from that."

Trending Staff Writer
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is known for being a funny guy, but it seems his childhood growing up in Canada wasn't always the easiest.

In an interview with CBS News, the celeb chatted about his new Netflix flick The Adam Project where he plays a character who goes back in time to visit his younger self.

The reflection on time led Reynolds to open up about his younger years living with his parents in Vancouver, where his dad was a cop.

"I don't want to paint this picture that it was this, like, horrible place to grow up," he said. "But it was very tense."

Reynolds explained that his dad was "a very tense guy."

"And, you know, I used to sort of describe him as, like, a skin-covered landmine," he shared. "I attribute some of why I'm good at my job from that. I'm perceptive. I watch carefully for danger. And, you know, as an adult, that can really come in handy."

He also opened up about his mental health struggles.

"I've had anxiety my whole life really," he said. "And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens."

The actor shared an anecdote about how nervous he would get before going out to do television interviews, like going on David Letterman's show.

"But I remember I'd be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, 'I'm gonna die. I'm literally gonna die here. The curtain's gonna open and I'm just gonna be, I'm just gonna be a symphony of vomit.'"

He said, though, that as soon as he has to go on, a "little guy takes over."

"I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I'm this different person. And I leave that interview going, 'God, I'd love to be that guy!'"

The Adam Project will be streaming globally on Netflix on March 11.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

