A Kid Asked Ryan Reynolds If Kissing Zoe Saldana Was Real & It's So Awkwardly Cute (VIDEO)
"Um, how do I answer this?" 😂
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was recently asked a bit of an awkward question, and watching the usually-posed actor squirm is all kinds of entertaining.
On Tuesday, March 15, Reynolds shared a post to his Insta story where he responded to fans during a question and answer session for The Adam Project.
"@vancityreynolds can dodge many things. Uncomfortable kids’ questions aren’t one of them," said the caption on the post from Netflix Geeked.
"For Ryan, in the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?" asked a little boy in the audience with what appeared to be a mischievous grin.
"Woah," exclaimed Reynolds as the audience laughed at the cheeky question.
In the movie, Reynolds' character shares a few smooches with his wife who is played by co-star Zoe Saldana.
"I guess it was kind of real," he awkwardly said. "But, um, how do I answer this? I didn't mean it?"
He shared that he has a hard time explaining movies versus real life to youngsters, including his daughters he has with Blake Lively.
Apparently, when they see him kissing someone onscreen, they ask him, "Daddy, what are you doing?"
"It's like exactly the tactic I would use on them," he shared as he tried to wrap up the question. "Not anger, but just disappointment."
He then turned his attention back to the little boy.
"Yeah, great question, though. The exit's that way," he jokingly told him.
The Adam Project came out on Netflix on March 11 and also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Walker Scobell.