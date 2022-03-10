Editions

Netflix Hired A Billboard To Embarrass Ryan Reynolds & It Involves The Word 'Daddy' (PHOTO)

His response made Netflix say "oh sh*t."

Ryan Reynolds. Right: Mark Ruffalo.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @markruffalo | Instagram

It seems like Netflix has a sense of humour that's just as cheeky as Ryan Reynolds' — and there's a billboard to prove it.

On Wednesday, March 9, the streaming giant revealed their prank on the Canadian actor as part of the promo for The Adam Project, where Mark Ruffalo plays the father of Reynolds.

"Ryan Reynolds is Mark Ruffalo's little boy," reads the billboard, which seems to have a bit of an innuendo to it.

"To be fair, I had been calling Mark Ruffalo 'daddy' way before watching The Adam Project," Netflix then tweeted, which also has a bit of a naughty connotation.

While Ruffalo hasn't responded to his newfound "daddy" status, Reynolds of course fired off a tweet.

"This is defacation of character," he said.

While "defacation" isn't actually a word, it could potentially be a hybrid of the word defamation and defecation, which would mean he's saying that Netflix is slandering him and sh*itting on him all at once.

In response to his callout, Netflix had this to say: "oh, shit...."

This isn't the first time Reynolds has been embarrassed via billboard.

Back in November 2021, Dwayne Johnson took the opportunity to poke fun at the actor during the press tour for the duo's Netflix hit Red Notice, which also starred Gal Gadot.

"Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account," read the billboard in question, which Johnson posted on his Twitter.

"In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account," Reynolds cheekily responded.

The Adam Project will be streaming globally on Netflix on March 11.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

