Ryan Reynolds' Co-Star Walker Scobell Is A Mini Version Of Him, Swearing Included (VIDEO)
Playing a younger version of Reynolds had some unexpected side effects, apparently! 😂
It seems that Ryan Reynolds' personality rubbed off onto his young co-star while they filmed The Adam Projectand their new video for Kraft seems to be proof of it.
On Monday, March 7, the Canadian actor shared a post to his Insta grid of Walker Scobell's sassy attempts to work some vaguely inappropriate lines into a commercial for the mac and cheese company.
"It’s all about patience with the little ones," Reynolds captioned the post about working with the young actor who plays the tween version of himself in their upcoming movie. "And tough love. Very, very tough love."
"Kraft Mac and Cheese. It's like my bathrobe and slippers had a baby on my tongue," Scobell said before someone called cut.
"Kraft Mac and Cheese. If your parents don't buy it, stop loving them," he said in the next take.
He hit the team up with another few zingers, such as, "You'll take it to the freshmen dance and you'll get to first base," and that it's "likelayinginawarm,wetbedthatyou'renotashamed of."
He might have taken things too far with one of his last takes, though:
"If you don't like it, I'll f*cking find you," he threatened, which caused Reynolds to step in.
"This might be my fault," the actor admitted. "He plays a 12-year-old me in the movie we're doing. I can fix this."
He then went over to Scobell and gave him an encouraging pep talk.
"Hey bud, you need to get it the..." Reynolds can be heard saying before he gets bleeped out.
Scobell was apparently inspired by the chat and finally delivered his line perfectly.
"Kraft Mac and Cheese. Help yourself. And never stop loving your parents," he said.
The hilarious duo will be starring together in the new Netflix movie The Adam Project, which is being released globally on March 11.