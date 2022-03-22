Bloopers From 'The Adam Project' Were Posted Online & They May Be Better Than The Movie (VIDEO)
"What the f*ck was that?" 😂
If you've seen The Adam Project, it probably made you chuckle a few times — but the bloopers may be even funnier.
On Monday, March 21, the Instagram account Netflix Film shared some behind-the-scenes moments from filming that made the cast and crew crack up, featuring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Walker Scobell.
"THE ADAM PROJECT bloopers. You're welcome," they captioned the post.
They first showed a scene where Reynolds smoothly catches some kind of orb-thing tossed to him by the younger version of himself, played by Scobell.
In the blooper, Reynolds fumbles the orb, drops it, and kind of screams before saying, "And we all died," which caused some people behind the camera to laugh.
In the next, Scobell shares a sweet hug with Garner, who plays his mom. In the scene in the movie, she expresses her shock that he's giving her a cuddle and says, "Just making sure I'm not getting mugged."
In the blooper, Scobell menacingly whispers to her that he might be mugging her before pretending to attack her, which gave her a fit of the giggles.
And proving that he might actually be a mini-Reynolds, Scobell accidentally said, "What the f*ck is that?" when the Canadian actor revealed his spaceship. As Reynolds gave the young actor a look he declared, "This is not on me!"
This isn't the first time Scobell's language has gotten him "in trouble" with Reynolds.
In a commercial for Kraft Mac and Cheese, he said that he will "f*cking find you" if you don't like the cheesy meal.
"This might be my fault," Reynolds admitted. "He plays a 12-year-old me in the movie we're doing."
The Adam Project is currently streaming globally on Netflix.
