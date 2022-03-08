Ryan Reynolds Said His Parents Were 'Absolute Failures' & That His Childhood Was Mayhem
He discussed their "parenting fail 101."
Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about growing up in Canada and he took the opportunity to poke some fun at his parents.
The Canadian actor sat down with the hosts of NBC's Today Show to talk about his upcoming movie The Adam Projectwhere he plays a character who goes back in time to visit his younger self.
While chatting about movies in general, Reynolds revealed that his three young girls tend to watch things that aren't meant for little ones.
"They're like me, when I was a kid I used to watch all the movies you weren't supposed to watch," he shared. "I keep coming home and I'm like 'why is this on!'"
We\u2019re catching up with the one and only @VancityReynolds about his new role as a time-traveling pilot in #TheAdamProjectpic.twitter.com/BVkgSBVceM— TODAY (@TODAY) 1646661752
One of the hosts asked him what films he was watching at a young age that he wasn't supposed to.
"The first rated R movie I ever saw was Stand By Me," he shared. "And I saw Dune, which I know I shouldn't have seen, at like 5."
"Where were your parents?" one of the hosts asked.
“They were nightmares," Reynolds joked. "Absolute failures as parents. That’s parenting fail 101."
He also chatted a bit about growing up in Canada and how he only appears to be an extrovert now.
"I was introverted as a kid," he said. "I was the youngest of four boys. I mean, it was just mayhem in our house. I was this little moving target running around."
He said that he had to learn to get by with his wit instead of his muscle, but that ultimately, it was all an act.
"It was something I just sort of put on so I could, you know, stay alive," he said.
The Adam Project will be streaming globally on Netflix on March 11.
