'The Adam Project' Filming Locations Are All Over BC & You'll Recognize These 7 Spots
Ryan Reynolds was in his hometown filming again!
If you've been wondering where The Adam Project was filmed, the answer is all over Ryan Reynolds' home province.
The iconic celebrity returned to Vancouver, B.C. to film the super cute new Netflix movie. If you haven't watched it, you're in for a heartwarming journey where Reynolds travels back in time and meets his younger self.
It's hilarious, but also exhilarating to watch — and who doesn't love to see Reynolds in action.
Plus, it has some other huge names in it, including cast members Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, and Mark Ruffalo.
Even better, it has many stunning backdrops all around B.C. and really shows off the scenery that is unique to the province.
The Adam Project Official Trailer By NetflixNetflix | YouTube
The locations were chosen intentionally, too. Reynolds and the director Sean Levy talked about how much they loved filming in the province in an interview with Netflix, where Reynolds also revealed where his favourite restaurant in the world is.
"I've never seen trees that are covered with the most magnificent moss," Levy said.
He said that he went on hikes in B.C. and took photos of the trees for the movie — falling in love with the lush forests.
"I think it's unrivalled in terms of shooting locations," Reynolds added.
Watching the movie you'll immediately recognize some B.C. locations. There are massive mountains, beautiful lakes, and even the legendary rainy Vancouver weather, all included.
You can go and explore these seven spots, that are all featured in The Adam Project.
Lynn Valley, North Vancouver
Actors Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell star in The Adam Project
The main character in the film, Adam, has a house right in the Lynn Valley woods. It's a beautiful park that you can walk and hike through — and enjoy the same nature that Ryan Reynolds did while filming.
You can easily recognize the massive trees in the movie.
The Blarney Stone
Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner star in The Adam Project
This popular Irish pub is where the main character Adam meets his mom, played by Jennifer Garner.
It's a tear-jerking scene — watching the future version of her son seeing her struggling.
The pub is a cool spot in the Gastown neighbourhood and is a great place to see some live music while grabbing a pint.
Shoppers Drug Mart In West Vancouver
If you live in West Vancouver, you'll recognize you're local Shoppers in the movie.
The future Adam, played by Reynolds in the movie, goes into the store to get supplies for his injury.
The Shoppers is in the Dundarave neighbourhood and is located right on the water.
Vancouver Convention Centre
A lot of action goes down at this location in the movie. It's the setting for Sorian Technology, a fictional company that commercializes time travel.
In the movie, Adam's dad works at the company.
In real life, it's a landmark of downtown Vancouver, where you can get amazing views.
H.R. MacMillian Space Centre
Another heartwarming moment in the movie is when both future and past Adam reunite with their dad, played by Mark Ruffalo.
Their dad is a university professor, whose class takes place in the Space Centre.
It's actually an astronomy museum that you can visit to see some cool exhibits.
University of British Columbia
Outside of the classroom, they use UBC as the backdrop for the dad's university, where he teaches.
The trio strolls through the campus together, which is pretty cute.
Golden Ear Provincial Park
Actors Laura Reed and Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project
The crew travelled to Maple Ridge, B.C. to film in this amazing natural wonder in the province.
Sean Levy named this as one of his favourite filming locations, in the interview with Netflix.
"We got that one-in-a-million gorgeous day," Levy said.
It's an unforgettable scene in the movie, and it really shows off the beauty of the park. They filmed right on a calm lake, with mountains on every side.
No spoilers here — but the scenes here will probably make you cry.