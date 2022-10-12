A New Netflix Show Is All About Vancouver Island & This Toronto Celeb Narrates It (VIDEO)
Hint: He's in Arrested Development!
A new documentary series just dropped on Netflix, and you can get an up-close look at the incredible wildlife on Vancouver Island from the comfort of your couch.
British Columbians may be a bit disappointed to hear it's a Toronto celeb representing the island in the new series Island Of The Sea Wolves instead of Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds.
The narrator for the show is Canadian actor and celebrity Will Arnett, who's known for his role in Arrested Development — but the show still looks pretty awesome.
Arnett's iconic voice narrates the lives of Vancouver Island's bears, sea wolves and otters, paired with incredible scenery which makes for a great watch.
The docuseries has three episodes, titled "Spring" "Summer" and "Fall."
In the trailer, you can see how it shows off the breathtaking nature around the island.
"Where the vast Pacific meets the wilderness of Canada lies a mysterious island, shrouded in mist and cloud, protected by some of the most violent seas in the world," the description said.
"Join Cedar the wolf, Spiro the eagle, Sky the sea otter, and the rest of their neighbors on Vancouver Island in this stunningly-shot narrative series, voiced by Will Arnett."
Vancouver Island seems to be a hot spot for Netlfix shows filming, because last year the seriesMaid was filmed all around the island. The province as a whole is the backdrop for major productions like Firefly Lane, Ryan Reynolds'The Adam Project, and Virgin River.
So, next time you take a trip to the island on BC Ferries, think of Will Arnett narrating the whole thing. Maybe you'll even spot a sea wolf on the way.