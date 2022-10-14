Netflix Canada Has A New Ad-Supported Plan Option & It's Actually Much Cheaper
You can save serious bucks each year. 🤑
Netflix Canada has announced a new streaming plan that will help you save some bucks — but it comes with a catch.
The Basic With Ads subscription plan comes with ads before, after and during your favourite TV shows and movies.
The plan was announced by Netflix on October 13 and will be launched on November 1 in Canada.
With this new plan, viewers will be able to pay a much lower price than the regular plan but will have to watch commercials. Remember those?
How much will Netflix Canada's Basic With Ads plan cost?
According to Netflix Canada, the Basic With Ads plan will cost viewers $5.99 a month, as opposed to the current cheapest plan at $9.99 a month.
That's a $4 savings per month, which translates to $48 in your pocket every year — as long as you don't mind watching a few ads, of course.
But ads are not the only difference. With the Basic With Ads plan, the video quality will only be as high as 720 HD. You also won't be able to download titles for remote, offline viewing.
Moreover, some movies and TV shows won't be available due to licensing issues. However, Netflix says they are working on resolving that.
With the plan, you can expect to see about four to five ads per hour, ranging from 15 to 30 seconds.
As for the type of ads you can expect to see, Netflix will be offering advertisers "broad targeting capabilities" using country and genre.
So, if you want to save a few bucks on your Netflix subscription, you can sign up for the new plan on November 1 starting at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.
What Netflix plans are available?
If you compare this to other plans and their costs, it is by far the most affordable.
The most expensive plan offered by Netflix is its Premium plan which costs $20.99 a month. With it, you get Ultra HD content, the ability to watch on four devices and more.
Their standard plan costs $16.49 a month and gets you full HD programming and two devices.
And the current cheapest plan until the launch of this new one is the Basic plan, which gets you HD content and the ability to watch on just one device.
Happy streaming, Canada!
