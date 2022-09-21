Netflix Canada Just Released What's Streaming In October & It Includes Some Spooky Series
A new Season of Love Is Blind and The Luckiest Girl Alive film.
Cozy season is on its way, and fast, so grab your blankets and popcorn because October is a great month to spend hours watching what's new on Netflix.
Netflix Canada just dropped its latest list of new releases and between the inevitable drama from Love is Blind: Season 3 and eerie new movies like Mr. Harrigan's Phone your couch is about to see some extra cuddle time. There will also be star-studded films such as Luckiest Girl Alive, starring Mila Kunis.
Mila Kunis' latest film, Luckiest Girl Alive, was filmed in Toronto so you may be able to spot some popular landmarks or locations. She plays Ani FaNelli, a New Yorker whose dream life begins to unravel when she is confronted by a director of a crime documentary asking about a shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager. It drops on October 7.
There are a bunch of series and films that are sure to get you ready for Halloween. The Midnight Club is about a group of terminally ill young adults who have a pact that the next one of them who dies will give them a sign from the beyond and it streams on October 7.
Donald Sutherland stars as a reclusive billionaire who supposedly dies and communicates with a young friend through an iPhone from beyond the grave in Mr. Harrigan's Phone, coming October 5.
You can see how fairytale heroes and villains are trained in The School for Good and Evil streaming on October 19. There is a new thriller to watch about a nurse uncovering the truth around a string of mysterious deaths in The Good Nurse which is based on true events, coming on October 26.
If you'd rather watch something lighter and laugh out loud, relatable "elder millennial" comedian Iliza Shlesinger has a new comedy special called Hot Forever dropping on October 11.
The reality show Love is Blind: Season 3 has a new cast full of singles looking to find that special someone as they get to know potential partners through a wall.
If you're looking for spooky season flicks the first five Saw movies will be streaming on October 1. You'll also be able to watch The Conjuring, Seven and Shawshank Redemption as of October 2.
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in October 2022:
- Forever Queens - October 2
- Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester - October 4
- Bling Empire: Season 3 - October 5
- High Water - October 5
- Jumping from High Places - October 5
- Mr. Harrigan's Phone - October 5
- Nailed It!: Season 7 - October 5
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero - October 5
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave - October 5
- Togo - October 5
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake - October 6
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo - October 6
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes - October 7
- Derry Girls: Season 3 - October 7
- Doll House - October 7
- Glitch - October 7
- Kev Adams: The Real Me - October 7
- Luckiest Girl Alive - October 7
- Man on Pause - October 7
- The Midnight Club - October 7
- The Mole - October 7
- Oddballs - October 7
- Old People - October 7
- The Redeem Team - October 7
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 - October 7
- Spirit Rangers - October 10
- The Cage - October 11
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show - October 11
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever - October 11
- Island of the Sea Wolves - October 11
- Belascoarán, PI - October 12
- Easy-Bake Battle - October 12
- The Nutty Boy - October 12
- Wild Croc Territory - October 12
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 - October 13
- Exception - October 13
- The Playlist - October 13
- Someone Borrowed - October 13
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal - October 13
- Black Butterflies - October 14
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow - October 14
- Everything Calls for Salvation - October 14
- Holy Family - October 14
- Mismatched: Season 2 - October 14
- Take 1 - October 14
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella - October 15
- Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant - October 17
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles - October 18
- LiSA Another Great Day - October 18
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 - October 18
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 - October 18
- The Green Glove Gang - October 19
- Love Is Blind: Season 3 - October 19
- Notre-Dame - October 19
- The School for Good and Evil - October 19
- The Stranger - October 19
- 28 Days Haunted - October 21
- Barbarians II - October 21
- Descendant - October 21
- From Scratch - October 21
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule - October 21
- ONI: Thunder God's Tale - October 21
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping - October 23
- The Chalk Line - October 24
- Barbie Epic Road Trip - October 25
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune - October 25
- Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - October 25
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 - October 25
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn - October 26
- The Good Nurse - October 26
- Hellhole - October 26
- Love Is Blind: Season 3 - October 26
- Robbing Mussolini - October 26
- Cici - October 27
- Daniel Spellbound - October 27
- Dubai Bling - October 27
- Earthstorm - October 27
- Family Reunion: Part 5 - October 27
- Romantic Killer - October 27
- All Quiet on the Western Front - October 28
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself - October 28
- Big Mouth: Season 6 - October 28
- Drink Masters - October 28
- I AM A STALKER - October 28
- If Only - October 28
- My Encounter with Evil - October 28
- Wendell & Wild - October 28
- Wild is the Wind - October 28
- Deadwind: Season 3 - October 29