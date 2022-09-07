Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer With Mila Kunis Dropped & Toronto Looks Good (VIDEO)
It was filmed all over the city!
Netflix's new movie starring Mila Kunis just dropped its trailer, and already you can spot some familiar Toronto hotspots.
Luckiest Girl Alive,based on a book by Jessica Knoll, is coming to Netflix on October 7, and it was filmed in Toronto.
The story is about a woman named Ani FaNelli, played by Mila Kunis, who basically has her life figured out until a traumatic event from her past begins to resurface and unravel in her life.
"There was so much of my own story and experience embedded in this character," Knoll, who also worked on the film's script, said in a statement. "It was really important to me that I be the one to tell it."
Luckiest Girl Alive | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
Torontonians can spot a couple of 6ix locations in theLuckiest Girl Alivetrailer. Notably, the famous Bay Street, which truly gives that New York City vibe. Have you seen Suits?
And even though the trailer might fool a New Yorker with some green signs in the background, don't doubt a Torontonian. If you look closely, you can see the Canadian flag waving behind Mila Kunis in the first few seconds of the trailer.
In 2021, Kunis was spotted in a Toronto restaurant to film for the Netflix movie. The Asian fusion spot called Lee, which used to be located on King Street West, had a whole filming crew and extras to create the New York City restaurant environment.
So, enjoy location spotting while watching the movie next month, it might even make for a fun game night too.