Jason Momoa & Mila Kunis Share What They Love About Filming In Canada & Their Fave Toronto Spots
One of them wanted to move to Canada because they loved it here so much! 🇨🇦
Jason Momoa and Mila Kunis revealed to Netflix what they love about filming in Canada and gave a behind-the-scenes look at what their lives were like during shoots, including their favourite Toronto restaurants!
As part of Netflix In Your Neighbourhood, which gives a rundown of movies and TV shows filmed across Canada, Momoa and Kunis sat down for a "Q&Eh."
Momoa's Slumberlandand Kunis' Luckiest Girl Alive were both filmed in Toronto and then released on the streaming service this year in November and September respectively.
In Momoa's Q&Eh with Netflix for his new movie, he shared that he lived in Toronto for a year and a half and what he likes the most about filming in Canada is Canadians.
"Everyone is extremely, extremely nice. What I love about Toronto is it's very artsy, the food is amazing, very diverse culture," he continued. "I miss it."
While filming in the city, Momoa lived around the Beaconsfield neighbourhood so most of the restaurants he went to were on Ossington Avenue.
"A lot of my crew and family were there so I loved just kind of hanging out in that hood," he said.
One of his favourite restaurants in the city is Sushi Masaki Saito, which is on Avenue Road near Bloor Street West, and he even called it the "best sushi in Toronto."
When asked what his favourite moment was from being on location, Momoa shared that he "stole" a chef from a Toronto restaurant who lives and travels with him now.
In the Q&Eh with Kunis, she revealed that she almost moved to Canada after filming Luckiest Girl Alive in Toronto.
Kunis also shared that she had only ever filmed in Canada while she was in her 20s so she took for granted how family-friendly Toronto is.
"I loved it, my kids loved it. We lived in a place called the Beaches which is this teeny tiny little enclave and they had the greatest summer," she said.
"I was ready to move there and then my husband reminded me about your winters and then I chose against it but I was down for the summer."
When asked if there were any local restaurants that she loved, Kunis said her family went to COBS Bread at Queen Street East and Waverley Road so often that they would set aside things for her kids!
"It was wonderful and the people that work there were so lovely," she continued.
Other Netflix shows and movies filmed in Canada include The Adam Project, Firefly Lane, Virgin River, Ginny & Georgia, Blockbuster, Keep Breathing and more.