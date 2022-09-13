Anna Kendrick & 'Alice, Darling' Cast Talk Filming In Canada & Their Fav Spots In Ontario
One small town got so much love!
Alice, Darling premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 11, and the cast and director had plenty to say about Canada.
The drama-filled thriller was shot in Ontario and Anna Kendrick, the film's leading lady, says she even took on a "gentle Canadian accent" in her role as Alice.
"We're Canadian in the movie — like it takes place in Canada. We shot it in Canada. We weren't pretending it wasn't Canada. So there were occasionally times when I was like, what if I had a very gentle Canadian accent," Kendrick told Narcity at Roy Thomson Hall.
Kendrick says her Canadian co-star Kaniehtiio Horn, whose from Ottawa and Kahnawake, helped guide her accent and make sure it never went "crazy."
The superstar says she even tried to slip in a few takes with the word "eh," but unfortunately, they didn't make the cut.
Alice, Darling follows the story of a woman in an emotionally abusive relationship whose friends try and show her the truth of her situation while on a cottage getaway, according to TIFF.
Ontario filming locations & fav spots
The director Mary Nighy told Narcity that the film was shot in Toronto and in a smaller Ontario region.
"We were filming in the Kawartha region near Peterborough on Stony Lake, and I loved being on the water. I found it really beautiful," says Nighy.
Kendrick's co-star Charlie Carrick, who plays Alice's abusive boyfriend Simon, told Narcity the cast got to have some good cottage fun while filming in Ontario.
"We were filming in a beautiful place, Lakefield Ontario — really nice lake there," says Carrick.
"I want to call it Stony Lake ... [It has] hundreds of little islands in it, and there's loads of people who have built a house on just one – there's a rock with one house on it. There's like hundreds, and there's a church on a rock, too. So it was like a really weird, eerie little journey through there."
Although they didn't shoot the movie there, Carrick says the cast stayed in cabins on the lake while filming in the area and that it was his favourite spot.
"We were literally staying in like four or five cabins right on the lake, so on the days off, you know, you just head down to the dock or head down to the beach, and someone would be there having a swim. It was just really nice and relaxed."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.