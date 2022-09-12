Anna Kendrick Got Stuck In An Elevator During TIFF & It Looked Like A Nightmare (VIDEO)
Handled it like a champ.
Suppose your worst fear is getting stuck in an elevator, which is understandable. But, what if Anna Kendrick's there too?
The Alice, Darling star found herself in that exact pickle on Sunday afternoon after the lift she was using, uhm, just stopped working. So much for that carefully organized schedule!
"Ah, the classic. I'm behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator," excuse #TIFF22," Kendrick tweeted alongside a video of the incident.
Luckily, the Twilight alumnus and the group remained positive throughout the experience, thanks to the actress doing the absolute most to keep herself and the others entertained.
"This is why I shouldn't leave the house without at least like a little airplane-sized bottle because you never know when you're going to get stuck in an elevator," she jokes at the top of the clip.
The video concludes with her climbing a ladder and exiting the elevator through the ceiling hatch, and she quipped until the very end.
"It's a good thing I'm not wearing a short skirt today. The Lord said to me, 'choose the long skirt, Anna,'" the starlet says as she slowly makes her ascent.
Kendrick, a definite trooper, later attended her film's gala premiere at 9:30 p.m. at Roy Thompson Hall.
Matthew Pegg, Toronto's Fire Chief, also weighed in on the incident, praising the work of the crew who rescued the star and company.
"Yet another reason I am proud of the members of Toronto Fire. Elevator rescue is one of the specialty disciplines that we rely on in protecting the dense, vertical, amazing city that is Toronto," he tweeted.