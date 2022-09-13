Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Says Hillary Clinton Is 'Brave' & Talks About Their Event At TIFF
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has praised Hillary Clinton for being a "brave" woman and talked about the TIFF event they both attended.
As part of the film festival's "Visionaries" series, Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton had an in-depth conversation about their new Apple TV docuseries based on The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.
In the Gutsy series, the Clintons talk to "gutsy" women including Meghan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian, Mariska Hargitay, Gloria Steinem and more.
Grégoire Trudeau was the moderator of the festival event and joined both of the Clintons on stage at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on September 10.
Just a few days after the talk, Grégoire Trudeau shared photos on Instagram from the festival and revealed what they talked about during their conversation.
"What a special moment it was to sit down with such brave women as Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton this weekend to talk about their new docuseries, Gutsy," she said.
Grégoire Trudeau explained that the three of them discussed female leadership, emotional well-being and "building bridges between people of all genders, backgrounds or cultures."
They also talked about how nature, humour and leaps of faith can play while "courageously" trying to follow life paths.
"These are important themes for a better democracy and more justice in the world," Grégoire Trudeau said.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grégoire Trudeau also brought up Queen Elizabeth II during the conversation and asked Clinton what she would've asked the monarch.
"I would [ask] her, 'Where did you find the continuing resilience?'" Clinton said. "The three of us know when you are in the public eye it is exhausting."
The former U.S. secretary of state said that the queen was an "engaging and curious" person who "was very quick to inquire about what you were thinking."
Grégoire Trudeau and the Clintons also talked about American politics, climate change, book banning and motherhood, The Hollywood Reporter said.
