Kit Harington Says Toronto Feels 'Like Coming Home' & Talks About His Fave Resto (VIDEO)
Jon Snow dressed like winter is coming.
Actor Kit Harington gave Toronto some major love today, and even shouted out his favourite restaurant in the city. The Game of Thrones actor is promoting his new film Baby Ruby at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Narcity chatted with him on the red carpet about Toronto, food, and even the weather.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
"It's lovely to be back in Toronto," he said. "I'm really a huge fan of this city. You know, I've done two films here, I spent many months here, and it really felt like coming home."
While it may be summer, Harington was dressed like winter is coming. "I felt like it would be colder in Canada than this... hence my thick woolen suit," he explained.
He even mentioned his favourite restaurant to visit when in the 6ix. "I can't remember what it was called, but there's a great oyster bar down on King Street, I think [...] I remember that well, I'm gonna find that before I leave."
He may not have been able to remember the name, but Narcity did some digging to figure out what oyster bar he might've been referring to.
Sure enough, Rodney's Oyster House on King Street West told Narcity that Harington has eaten there "several times." There's no word on what the actor ordered, but he could be back to enjoy another meal during the festival.
Harington isn't the only celebrity to praise a Toronto restaurant recently. The stars of The Lord of the Rings dined at Alo during Fan Expo and said their meal was "artwork."
Sadly for Game of Thrones fans, Harington didn't have any information on upcoming spinoffs from the show. However, you can still watch the recently released House of the Dragon, which will take you back to George R. R. Martin's fantasy world.