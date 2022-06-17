Another 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff Is Reportedly In The Works & Kit Could Return As Jon Snow
It would be the first show to take place after the events of the OG series, and the seventh spin-off overall.
It's been just over three years since Game of Thrones fans said goodbye to diminutive wall-watcher, Jon Snow, in the HBO blockbuster's series finale. But though "all men must die" was one of the blockbuster TV franchise's signature mantras, piping-hot intellectual property rights evidently live forever.
HBO has reportedly started developing a new series in which Kit Harington would reprise his career-making role as Jon Snow in a story taking place following the events of the original Game of Thrones plot, according to The Hollywood Reporter's James Hibberd.
The series would mark the seventh Game of Thrones spinoff currently in development — but the first to occur after the timeline of the original series, which dominated Sunday-night programming, online message boards and water-cooler conversations from 2011-19.
The last time viewers saw Jon Snow, he had renounced his claim to the throne of Westeros and had been banished back to the northern outpost Castle Black as a member of the Night's Watch. It was an ignominious end for a character consistently positioned as one of the few who actually merited a position of power.
Ironically, it wasn't long ago that Harington suggested that he was done playing roles like Jon Snow.
"Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don't want to play any more," he told The Telegraph's Gavanndra Hodge in 2020. "It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of."
Whether a possible return of Jon Snow comes to fruition or not, Game of Thrones'first spinoff — the Targaryen-focused prequel-focused prequelHouse of the Dragon, set hundreds of years before the events of the original series — is set to premier August 21 on HBO.