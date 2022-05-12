Sophie Turner Expects Her Brutal 'Game Of Thrones' Scenes Will Lead To 'Trauma' Symptoms
Sansa Stark dealt with so much 😣
Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark dealt with a lot of violence on HBO's Game Of Thrones, and the actress says there's likely a lot more she'll have to deal with in real life as she comes to terms with some of the show's most brutal scenes.
The 26-year-old actress recently had a candid chat with friend and X-Men co-star Jessica Chastain for The Cut, and she opened up about the toll that GoT took on her during her teenage years on the show.
"Growing up on a show like Game of Thrones, the subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn’t get traumatized," she told Chastain during their talk.
When Chastain asked if she thinks that has caused her any type of trauma, Turner said yes.
"I’m sure I’ll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road," Turner replied.
Turner's Sansa was involved in one of the most controversial and violent scenes on the show, in which the evil Ramsay Bolton sexually assaults her after she is forced to marry him.
Iwan Rheon, the actor who portrayed Ramsay, has also come out to distance himself from that scene in the years since.
"That was horrible. Nobody wanted to be there," he told the U.K.'s Metro newspaper in 2020. "It was the worst day of my career."
Turner told Chastain that she was sometimes too young to understand the content of her scenes in Game of Thrones.
"The first few years, I had my mom with me because she was chaperoning me, so she would be very helpful and give me snacks. I don’t know what it is, but I feel like a 10-year-old in a school play again when someone that I know comes and sees me on set. I feel so embarrassed."
Turner, who is currently pregnant with her second baby with Joe Jonas, is starring in a new show called The Staircase on HBO Max.