NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
game of thrones

Sophie Turner Expects Her Brutal 'Game Of Thrones' Scenes Will Lead To 'Trauma' Symptoms

Sansa Stark dealt with so much 😣

Global Staff Writer
Sophie Turner.

Sophie Turner.

Starstock | Dreamstime

Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark dealt with a lot of violence on HBO's Game Of Thrones, and the actress says there's likely a lot more she'll have to deal with in real life as she comes to terms with some of the show's most brutal scenes.

The 26-year-old actress recently had a candid chat with friend and X-Men co-star Jessica Chastain for The Cut, and she opened up about the toll that GoT took on her during her teenage years on the show.

"Growing up on a show like Game of Thrones, the subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn’t get traumatized," she told Chastain during their talk.

When Chastain asked if she thinks that has caused her any type of trauma, Turner said yes.

"I’m sure I’ll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road," Turner replied.

Turner's Sansa was involved in one of the most controversial and violent scenes on the show, in which the evil Ramsay Bolton sexually assaults her after she is forced to marry him.

Iwan Rheon, the actor who portrayed Ramsay, has also come out to distance himself from that scene in the years since.

"That was horrible. Nobody wanted to be there," he told the U.K.'s Metro newspaper in 2020. "It was the worst day of my career."

Turner told Chastain that she was sometimes too young to understand the content of her scenes in Game of Thrones.

"The first few years, I had my mom with me because she was chaperoning me, so she would be very helpful and give me snacks. I don’t know what it is, but I feel like a 10-year-old in a school play again when someone that I know comes and sees me on set. I feel so embarrassed."

Turner, who is currently pregnant with her second baby with Joe Jonas, is starring in a new show called The Staircase on HBO Max.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...