TikTok Is Thirsty For Emma D'Arcy's 'Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco' & Here's The Recipe
"Stunning!"
TikTokers are ordering up fancy drinks and (maybe) questioning their sexuality thanks to Emma D'Arcy, the House Of The Dragonstar who just went viral by explaining their sensual cocktail order.
The non-binary actor plays a grown-up Rhaenyra Targaeryen in the Game Of Thrones spinoff, but that's not why TikTok loves them so much.
It all goes back to a video posted by HBO Max earlier this month, in which D'Arcy and co-star Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) ask each other a bunch of questions.
"What's your drink of choice?" Cooke asks in the clip.
"A negroni," says D'Arcy, speaking in a breathy voice. "Sbagliato. With prosecco in it."
"Oh!" says Cooke in response. "Oh, stunning!"
Cooke then reveals that she likes a gin martini with a twist because it "gets me really pissed."
But with all apologies to the Cooke fans out there, she's not the reason people love this clip.
It's all about Emma.
"Me reminding myself 'I'm straight,' 😭😭😰😰," reads one of the top comments.
"The way they said 'with Prosecco in it' made me melt," added another user.
"I've watched this 100 times just to hear Emma say 'With Prosecco in it,'" confessed another user.
"I don't even want to say what happens to me when Emma says 'Sbagliato,'' adds another.
\u201cthe lgbtq community on their way to the closest bar so they can order a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it\u201d— berry (@berry) 1665409772
So what's the deal with the Emma D'Arcy drink?
We've tried both the classic and the Sbagliato version of the negroni. They're classy, bittersweet drinks that won't smack you in the face with fruitiness. The Sbaliato version is a little milder if that's what you're looking for.
Here's what you need to make your own negroni — and what you should know if you decide to order one up at the bar.
Classic negroni recipe
A typical negroni is a sweet red cocktail made with three ingredients: gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, according to whatever recipe site you trust.
Here's what goes in it:
- 1 oz. Campari
- 1 oz. sweet vermouth
- 1. oz gin
Combine all three ingredients in equal parts, shake it up with ice and then pour it on the rocks with an orange peel for a garnish.
It's really that easy.
What is a negroni Sbagliato?
Here's where we change things up.
"Sbagliato" means "wrong" or "mistaken" in Italian. The bit that's "wrong" in a negroni sbaliato is the gin, which gets substituted out. Instead you add a dry prosecco, which is a bubbly white wine.
Mixologists have been sharing the recipe all over social media, and it's made much like a regular negroni.
Here are the ingredients.
- 1 oz. Campari
- 1 oz. sweet vermouth
- 1 oz. prosecco
And that's it! Mix it up and then add some ice and an orange peel if you're feeling flashy, or head out to the bar and order one up for yourself.