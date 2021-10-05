Trending Tags

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Trailer Just Dropped & It's Called 'House of The Dragon' (VIDEO)

Expect a lot of fire, blood and white wigs.

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Trailer Just Dropped & It's Called 'The House of The Dragon'
HBO Max | Warner Media

Remember Game of Thrones? Or at least, do you remember everything you liked about it before the finale? Because it's coming back with a new prequel set 200 years before the original, in a new HBO series called House of the Dragon.

HBO Max released a one-minute teaser trailer for the show on Monday, offering up the first footage of the white-haired Targaryen family that will be at the center of the series.

The trailer is filled with fire, fighting, a certain throne and a lot of people with the signature Targaryen white hair.

"Gods. Kings. Fire and blood," actor Matt Smith says in a voiceover for the trailer. "Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did."

Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the show, which features a huge cast of characters, just like the original.

House Of The Dragon | Official Teaser | HBO Max youtu.be

If you're not caught up on everything GOT, the Targaryens are the ancestors of Daenerys in the original show. This prequel series is expected to show the fall of the Targaryen family, before Daenerys and Jon Snow came along to sort things out with the Iron Throne.

The series started production in April and it's expected out next year. No date has been announced but winter is coming...

HBO revealed the trailer as part of a big HBO Europe announcement this week.

They also unveiled footage from several other upcoming projects, including Succession, a Sex and the City project and Peacemaker, the spinoff from The Suicide Squad.

