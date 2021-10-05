HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Trailer Just Dropped & It's Called 'House of The Dragon' (VIDEO)

Discover Narcity
Get the latest and greatest stories every day in your inbox.
HBO Just Teased More Game Of Thrones & A New Season Of A Fan Favorite Show
Are you excited? 🐉
Nearly two years after Game of Thrones aired its final season, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys has presented some new details about the future of the series.
Deadline reports the show's upcoming prequel sage, "House of the Dragon," is set to begin production this April, but more spin-off series are apparently in the works at HBO.
Editor's Choice: Did Netflix Just Reveal The Release Date Of 'YOU' Season 3?
I'd rather get scripts good and make them stories worth telling than shoot for a certain number of shows.
Bloys told Deadline.
The prequel series is just one of apparently five different prequel ideas in the works, one being focused on George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg," which is set in the same world.
There is also an animated GoT series in the works according to recent rumors.
Bloys says he does not have an exact number in mind when it comes to the amount of potential GoT spin-off series.
"I don’t necessarily have a number in mind but the goal is always the same which is, let’s get in business with people we believe in and shows that we believe in and worry about the rest later," said Bloys.
Bloys also discussed the future of HBO's other smash hit, "True Detective," which has not aired a new season since 2019.
He says they're still looking for the right "tone."
"It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take,” he said, "It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice."
Keep Reading Show less
Could HBO Be Blessing Us With A 'Harry Potter' TV Series?
'Harry Potter' fans rejoice!
Could HBO Max be blessing us with a live-action Harry Potter TV series?
According to reports, the platform is in the early stages of development, and this is what we know so far.
Editor's Choice: Your Old Harry Potter Books Could Be Worth Over $100,000 Now
Executives at HBO Max have had conversations with potential writers to explore ideas that could bring Harry Potter to TV.
While there have been meetings to make the idea become a reality, no writers or talent are currently involved.
The Hollywood Reporter wrote that HBO is in the "extremely early stages and no deals have been made."
Harry Potter is one of WarnerMedia's most valuable properties, grossing over $7 billion worldwide from the eight movies, so it's no surprise the company wants to continue capitalizing on it.
Alongside the entertainment conglomerate, author J.K. Rowling owns the right to all things HP. Expanding the world of Harry Potter is reportedly a top priority for HBO Max and WarnerMedia.
Plans for the series seem promising based on what we know right now, so we'll keep our fingers crossed for any developments.
Keep Reading Show less
Gal Gadot Just Shared A Sweet Message To Fans About Exciting Wonder Woman News
You won't have to leave your couch to watch this one 🎬🍿
Christmas day will be bringing the highly-anticipated 'Wonder Woman 1984' straight to our homes after Gal Gadot, along with the director of the movie Patty Jenkins, made exciting announcements via Twitter.
Jenkins, who is also responsible for the widely successful 'Wonder Woman (2017),' made the decision to send the sequel to HBO Max along with movie theaters, leaving it up to the viewer to decide where they would like to watch it.
Gal Gadot also gave a sweet message to fans about the decision, where she asks them to keep safe and wear a mask if they choose to see it in theaters.
Editor's Choice: Taylor Lautner Is Not Playing Sharkboy In New Netflix Movie And Everyone Is Livid
We feel that the movie has never been so relevant and we hope it will bring some joy, hope, and love to your hearts.
Gal Gadot
https://t.co/t0iaXgVWXh— Gal Gadot (@Gal Gadot)1605745036.0
Reactions to the message were actually quite mixed, as some are thrilled to have both viewing options while others seem to be angry about it being released in theaters in the first place.
@GalGadot Thank you Gal. I can't wait to watch it on HBO Max. I wanted to see it in the theater, but I'll watch it… https://t.co/3ABUD8g1Ll— Simone Cromer 🎥 (@Simone Cromer 🎥)1605745436.0
Some did not take the message as well, as cases of COVID-19 continue to be on the rise in the United States.
@PattyJenks I feel like the emphasis shouldn’t have be on IN THEATERS, it seems like you are encouraging people to… https://t.co/QAkQsI2Cz3— Jillian Brooks (she/her) (@Jillian Brooks (she/her))1605743856.0
The movie is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, meaning it could become your next Christmas day tradition.
Keep Reading Show less
Jimmy Butler Is Not Just The Miami Heat's Best Player, He's Also Its Biggest Cheerleader
"Together we can do so much"
Many have attributed the Heat's recent success to their gritty and tough style of play along with solid coaching on Erik Spoelstra's part. The new star of the team, Jimmy Butler has been particularly impressive — not just because he has been living up to his competitive reputation, but he has also managed to be so uplifting toward his teammates. Jimmy Butler is showing his love for The Heat by being their biggest cheerleader and seems to be the team's best player at the same time.
After defeating the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Arena Tuesday night, the Miami Heat have cemented their undefeated streak at home this season.
This new-look Heat team has been raising plenty of eyebrows around the league. For a team with so many relatively unknown players, the Heat have displayed some very aesthetically pleasing basketball.
We've already mentioned the intensity Butler brought with him in the offseason. The former Philadelphia 76er has kept his dedication and intensity at the same level or higher ever since.
He has also adamantly shown his fondness for the Heat's star rookie, Tyler Herro.
That said, Jimmy Butler's enthusiasm for his new team does not end at Tyler Herro. Butler has been praising multiple teammates throughout his short time in Miami and Heat fans are loving his wholesomeness.
Last Thursday, the Heat faced the Phoenix Suns in Arizona. The game was heavily contested but Miami ended up leaving Phoenix with a win thanks mostly to Jimmy Butler and one inspired second half performance from Goran Dragic. Butler was quick to give praise where it was due.
As the caption says: "Big sh*t DRAGON." Big sh*t, indeed. The Slovenian point guard is lovingly referred to by Heat fans as The Dragon and he went absolutely off against his former team.
Dragic scored 25 points in the 31 minutes he spent on the court. The Dragon had some Heat fans going through Game of Thrones flashbacks as he lit the second half up.
Jimmy Butler has also been shining a light toward some players that even heat fans may not be too well acquainted with.
Ahead of the Heat's Tuesday night game against Detroit, Miami reinstated G league player Daryl Macon into the roster. Macon went on to feature for seven minutes and even scored three points in his debut. Jimmy made sure to celebrate Macon's return to the roster with a hilarious caption:
Butler: "They let @dmacon4.0 outta solitary confinement!! and me and @the_1_dragon couldn’t be happier! #gleaguemyass GREAT TEAM WIN!!"
After seeing this, we think #gleaguemyass might the best hashtag of the week.
It's refreshing to see a team's star player be so open to including and celebrating the role all players play and giving nods to those who may not get as much credit as they deserve.
Butler and the Heat are expected to continue to maintain their Home winning streak Thursday night as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. ET.
Keep Reading Show less
Load More Articles