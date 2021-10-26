Trending Tags

hbo max

'Dune 2' Was Just Confirmed & Director Denis Villeneuve Says It'll Be 'More Fun'

That means more Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya 🤩

'Dune 2' Was Just Confirmed & Director Denis Villeneuve Says It'll Be 'More Fun'
Warner Bros. Pictures | YouTube

Dust yourself off because Dune is officially coming back for part 2.

Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. announced a sequel to the sci-fi epic on Tuesday, which means Canadian director Denis Villeneuve will get a chance to finish what he started in the first movie.

It also means we'll be seeing more sand-blasted adventures starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and the rest of the new franchise's star-studded cast.

"This is only the beginning," Legendary tweeted on Tuesday, along with an image announcing the sequel. "We're excited to continue the journey!"

The announcement comes less than a week after the first movie hit theatres in North America, topping the box office in its opening weekend and scoring an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes in the process.

The first movie sees Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the young noble at the centre of a struggle between two rival houses for control of a desert planet and its valuable spices.

The movie covers half of author Frank Herbert's first book in the long-running series.

Villeneuve has been talking about his plans for the sequel all month, even before it was officially announced.

He told Screen Rant that the first movie is all about setting up the sci-fi world, while the second movie "will be an opportunity to have much more fun."

No release date has been announced.

'And Just Like That' Has A Release Date & The 'Sex And The City' Reboot Is Coming This Year

Sarah Jessica Parker announced the date in a behind-the-scenes video.

And Just Like That | Warner Media

Sex and the City fans have been eagerly awaiting some good news about the new reboot, and just like that, they got it on a big day for HBO Max.

The streamer released some behind-the-scenes footage for And Just Like That late Monday, as part of a major European launch event featuring several of its biggest shows.

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Trailer Just Dropped & It's Called 'House of The Dragon' (VIDEO)

Expect a lot of fire, blood and white wigs.

HBO Max | Warner Media

Remember Game of Thrones? Or at least, do you remember everything you liked about it before the finale? Because it's coming back with a new prequel set 200 years before the original, in a new HBO series called House of the Dragon.

HBO Max released a one-minute teaser trailer for the show on Monday, offering up the first footage of the white-haired Targaryen family that will be at the center of the series.

