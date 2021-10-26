'Dune 2' Was Just Confirmed & Director Denis Villeneuve Says It'll Be 'More Fun'
That means more Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya 🤩
Dust yourself off because Dune is officially coming back for part 2.
Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. announced a sequel to the sci-fi epic on Tuesday, which means Canadian director Denis Villeneuve will get a chance to finish what he started in the first movie.
It also means we'll be seeing more sand-blasted adventures starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and the rest of the new franchise's star-studded cast.
"This is only the beginning," Legendary tweeted on Tuesday, along with an image announcing the sequel. "We're excited to continue the journey!"
This is only the beginning... Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going i… https://t.co/DofBRbZRml— Legendary (@Legendary) 1635271209.0
The announcement comes less than a week after the first movie hit theatres in North America, topping the box office in its opening weekend and scoring an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes in the process.
The first movie sees Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the young noble at the centre of a struggle between two rival houses for control of a desert planet and its valuable spices.
The movie covers half of author Frank Herbert's first book in the long-running series.
Villeneuve has been talking about his plans for the sequel all month, even before it was officially announced.
He told Screen Rant that the first movie is all about setting up the sci-fi world, while the second movie "will be an opportunity to have much more fun."
No release date has been announced.