lord of the rings

The LOTR Stars Ate A Multi-Course Meal At A Toronto Restaurant & Said It Was 'Artwork'

"I'm embarrassed for the rest of the food I ate in my life."

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The four hobbits in LOTR. Right: Billy Boyd and Sean Astin with birthday cake and a candle.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy | Facebook, @dom_monaghan_ | Instagram

Forget second breakfast — these Lord of the Rings stars went for a multi-course dinner in Toronto, and they definitely enjoyed it more than lembas bread.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan, who played hobbits Frodo, Sam, Pippin, and Merry in The Lord of The Rings trilogy, were in Toronto over the weekend to attend Fan Expo.

During The Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion event on Saturday night, the actors sat down to chat about their friendships, adventures, and all things Middle-earth. At one point, they gushed about a Toronto restaurant they had eaten at during their stay in the city.

"Last night we went to a place called Alo," Monaghan, who played Merry, said. "God, it was fantastic. Three floors up. What was it, 10, 12 courses?"

"The food was so good, I'm embarrassed for the rest of the food I ate in my life," Astin (Sam) chimed in. "The creativity, the things they would describe, it was artwork."

"It was, it was amazing," Boyd, a.k.a. Pippin, agreed. "And the best thing about it... it's my birthday tomorrow!" Apparently, Boyd started the celebrations early, because his co-stars revealed that he was "on fire" the night before.

"We show up, Billy's got this little look in his eye," Monaghan laughs. "And I was like, I know what this night's gonna be! He was on fire last night! We stayed up probably an extra hour just because Billy was killing it."

The reunion ended with the audience singing Happy Birthday to Boyd, and even a dance party with the hobbits.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

