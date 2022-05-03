This Calgary Restaurant Is A Celeb Favourite & 'Lord Of The Rings' Actors Were Just There
It also got a shoutout on The Late Late Show with James Corden!
There's no shortage of incredible restaurants in Calgary, but there's one spot in the city that has celebrities talking and it was just visited by actors from the Lord Of The Rings movies.
Model Milk, which can be found on 17 Ave., is quickly becoming one of Calgary's top restaurants for celebrity sightings.
Most recently, it saw a reunion of actors Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd who played everybody's favourite hobbits in Lord Of The Rings.
The actors, who were in town for the Calgary Expo in April, posed for a photo in Model Milk — which Monaghan shared on Instagram, comparing it to an iconic The Beatles album cover.
"It was a pleasure to host you and the squad," the restaurant commented on Monaghan's post.
With a delicious menu filled with things like cheddar donuts, albacore tuna Crudo, hot fried chicken, and their own specialty burger — we can see why Model Milk has been a hit with the rich and famous.
It's not just the hobbits that love Model Milk. The restaurant also recently got a major shoutout on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
Actors Pedro Pascal and Daisy Edgar-Jones gushed over their love of the restaurant.
"It's the place," Edgar-Jones told Corden.
Pascal has been spending a lot of time in Calgary over the last year while filming HBO's The Last Of Us, while Edgar-Jones was in the province last year to film Under The Banner Of Heaven alongside Andrew Garfield.
Who knows who we'll see at Model Milk next!
Model Milk
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 308 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This Calgary spot is becoming a celebrity go-to. You can get classics such as Alberta ribeye steak to share or get more adventurous with fried buffalo sweetbreads.