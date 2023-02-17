So Many A-List Celebs Are Coming To Calgary Expo This Spring & Here's Who You Can Spot
You never know who you'll run into!
If you're looking for things to do in Calgary this spring, there's a huge star-studded event coming to the city and you can geek out over some huge Hollywood names set to appear.
Calgary Expo will be back at Stampede Park from April 27 to 30, 2023 and stars from shows like Stranger Things, Game Of Thrones and Wednesdaywill be there.
But if you're curious to know who you could run into in the city, here are some of the famous faces making an appearance at Calgary Expo.
David Harbour
David Harbour, who has starred in everything from Stranger Things, Black Widow and Hellboywill be making an appearance at Calgary Expo this year on Saturday, April 29.
Gwendoline Christie
Known for her iconic role as Brienne of Tarth in Game Of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie will be meeting fans at Calgary Expo on Saturday. She's most recently been seen in Netflix's huge hit, Wednesday.
Hayden Christensen
Star Wars star and Canada's very own Hayden Christensen will be at Calgary Expo on Saturday.
James McAvoy
With credits including His Dark Materials, X-Men and It Chapter Two, James McAvoy is a huge name and he's set to be appearing at Calgary Expo on Saturday.
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci, who fans will know and love from her roles in The Addams Family movies and Wednesday, will be at Calgary Expo on Saturday and Sunday.
Zachary Levi
SHAZAM! star Zachary Levi will also be at Calgary Expo on Saturday.
Emily Swallow
Emily Swallow, who's recently seen starring as The Armourer in The Mandolorian, will be at Calgary Expo on Saturday and Sunday.
Sam Raimi
The legendary filmmaker behind the OG Spiderman movie starring Tobey McGuire, Sam Raimi will be appearing at Calgary Expo on Saturday and Sunday.
Vincent D'Onofrio
Actor and director Vincent D'Onofrio, who has starred in Daredevil and Hawkeye, will be at Calgary Expo on Saturday.