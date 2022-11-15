Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

11 Fun Things To Do In Alberta When The Weather Is Gross & You Want To Stay Inside

Looking for some fun things to do in Calgary or around Edmonton, but want to stay warm while you're at it? Alberta might be known for its epic hikes and stunning mountains, but sometimes snow and freezing cold temperatures mean a hike is out of the question.

Luckily, the province actually has a lot of fun things to do that are strictly indoors so no winter gear is necessary. From epic mini golf courses to indoor skydiving or even a quiet afternoon at a museum, you can still have an amazing day without stepping foot outdoors.

Here are some of Alberta's best indoor activities for days when the weather is just too gross to head outside:


Head to a brewery

Address: 1100 11 St. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Alberta has a ton of unique breweries to try out but Cold Garden in Calgary has a huge indoor space as well as a ton of board games so it's the perfect way to spend an afternoon. Plus it's dog friendly.

Website

Play a round of Monster Mini Golf

Price: Adult tickets are from $13.95 per persons. Kids are $11.

Address: 2020 32 Ave. N.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can head to this glow-in-the-dark golf course for the spookiest game of mini golf. There's also a games arcade so the fun doesn't have to stop after tee time.

Website

Be a thrill-seeker with indoor skydiving

Price: Starts from $59.95

Address: 811 64 Ave. N.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: If you've always wanted to try your hand at sky-diving, you don't have to wait until the spring. You can go indoor sky-diving inside, which has the same kind of thrill without the heights.

Website

Shop until you drop at the West Edmonton Mall

Address: 8882 170 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can visit North America's second largest mall which has over 800 stores, a water park, a theme park, an aquarium, a hotel and so much more. Safe to say, you probably won't get bored.

Accessibility: The mall is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Website

Catch a hockey game

Price: Tickets from $57.82

Address: 555 Saddledome Rise S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: There's nothing more Canadian than heading out to a hockey game. Hockey season is underway once again and it's always a fun way to spend an evening.

Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible.

Website

Get nerdy at the Telus Spark Science Centre

Price: Adult tickets start from $26. Kids tickets are $19.

Address: 220 St. George's Drive N.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Telus Spark has tons of cool events and exhibits going on year-round so it's the perfect place to head on a gloomy afternoon. They also have fun Spark After Dark adult only events.

Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible.

Website

Hit the arcade

Price: Activity costs vary.

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Not only can you play video games at somewhere like The Rec Room, you can go bowling, ping-pong, pool, virtual reality and axe throwing so you won't run out of activities to do.

Website

Brush up on your music knowledge

Price: Pay-what-you-can but there is a suggested rate of $15

When: Thursday to Sunday.

Address: 850 Fourth St. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Not only can you catch a ton of live music at Studio Bell, but it's also home to Canada's Music Hall Of Fame so you can learn all about Canada's impressive musical history.

Accessibility: Studio Bell is fully accessible.

Website

Get on your bike

Price: $30 for a day pass

Address: Unit 6 - 401 33 St N.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Did you know you can even bike indoors in Calgary? You can head to B-Line, an indoor bike park and you can practice BMX tricks on the terrain of all different difficulties. You can bring your own bike or rent bikes and helmets too.

Website

Solve puzzles to break out of an Escape Room

Price: Rooms start from $34.99 per person

Address: Unit 200, 3016 19 St. N.E., Calgary AB or 10025 102A Ave. N.W., Edmonton, AB or

Why You Need To Go: Escape Hour has a ton of different themed escape rooms to try. Round up a group of friends and spend your afternoon cracking codes in order to escape.

Website

Get cozy at a board game cafe

Price: Games cost $4 an hour per person

Address: #200 1140 Kensington Rd. N.W., Calgary, AB or 10750 Whyte Ave., Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can grab a delicious hot drink and hunker down with your favourite board games at The Hexagon board game cafe.

Website

