9 Super Cheap Things To Do In Alberta This Fall That Will Cost You $15 Or Less
These activities won't break the bank!
Fall is finally here but if you're well and truly on a budget after summer, there are a ton of activities to do in the province that are super cheap but will still give you all those fall vibes.
From corn mazes to botanical gardens, these activities will cost you less than $15 and they'll keep you entertained for hours.
Tackle a corn maze
Price: $15 per adult
When: Until October 16
Address: Edmonton Corn Maze, 51529 Range Rd 262, Spruce Grove, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in this 15-acre corn maze just outside of Edmonton. You'll be navigating the huge Edmonton Elks design as you make your way through.
Accessibility: The maze is semi-accessible. Paths are hard-packed dirt trails and wide enough for wheelchair use but rain can make the pathways muddy and harder to navigate.
Spend a day at the farm
Price: Free but U-Pick sessions or seasonal markets may have admission fees.
Address: Saskatoon Farm, #20 80181 338 Ave. E., Foothills County, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a crisp fall day at this farm just outside Calgary. The farm has an adorable old fashioned street to browse and you can even buy some delicious baked goods while you wander around.
Head out on a colourful hike
Address: Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, AB.
Why You Need To Go: In the few short weeks from mid-September to early October, fall colours are out in full force in Banff and there's no better way to take in the stunning golden hues than a hike through Larch Valley.
Visit a pumpkin patch
Price: $12 per person
Address: 104051 Range Rd 224, AB
Why You Need To Go: Nothing is quite as autumnal as visiting a pumpkin patch in the fall. Lethbridge Corn Maze has thousands of pumpkins to choose from so you're bound to find the perfect one. You can even head out on a hayride too.
Accessibility: The farm is wheelchair accessible.
Check out the Northern Lights
Address: Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: As one of Canada's Dark Sky Preserves, nothing beats checking out the night skies in Jasper. If you plan your trip right, you might even get to see the Northern Lights stretching across the sky too.
Warm up at Banff Upper Hot Springs
Price: $9.25 per adult
Address: 1 Mountain Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're sick of cooler temperatures, you can head out and soak in Banff's famous hot springs. You can gaze out over the stunning mountain views and relax.
Get spooked at a ghost town
Address: Bankhead, AB
Why You Need To Go: Alberta has a ton of ghost towns to check out and Bankhead, just outside Banff, has a ton of abandoned mining buildings to explore and it even has an old train.
Brush up on your music knowledge
Price: Pay-what-you-can but the suggested rate of $15 per person
Address: National Music Centre | Studio Bell, 300-851 4 St. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Find out all about Canada's incredible music history at the National Music Centre. You'll be able to check the Canadian Music Halls of Fame and even try out some instruments.
Take in tropical plants
Price: $14.95 per person
Address: 9626 96A Street, Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Don't let the weather ruin your plans as Muttart Conservatory is one of Canada's largest indoor botanical gardens. You'll be able to wander through hundreds of exotic plants enclosed in huge glass pyramids.