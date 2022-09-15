NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do in alberta

9 Super Cheap Things To Do In Alberta This Fall That Will Cost You $15 Or Less

These activities won't break the bank!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone on a hike in the larches. Right: Someone at a pumpkin patch

Someone on a hike in the larches. Right: Someone at a pumpkin patch

@katrinamalaiba | Instagram, @aprrils | Instagram

Fall is finally here but if you're well and truly on a budget after summer, there are a ton of activities to do in the province that are super cheap but will still give you all those fall vibes.

From corn mazes to botanical gardens, these activities will cost you less than $15 and they'll keep you entertained for hours.

Tackle a corn maze

Price: $15 per adult

When: Until October 16

Address: Edmonton Corn Maze, 51529 Range Rd 262, Spruce Grove, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in this 15-acre corn maze just outside of Edmonton. You'll be navigating the huge Edmonton Elks design as you make your way through.

Accessibility: The maze is semi-accessible. Paths are hard-packed dirt trails and wide enough for wheelchair use but rain can make the pathways muddy and harder to navigate.

Website

Spend a day at the farm

Price: Free but U-Pick sessions or seasonal markets may have admission fees.

Address: Saskatoon Farm, #20 80181 338 Ave. E., Foothills County, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can spend a crisp fall day at this farm just outside Calgary. The farm has an adorable old fashioned street to browse and you can even buy some delicious baked goods while you wander around.

Website

Head out on a colourful hike

Address: Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, AB.

Why You Need To Go: In the few short weeks from mid-September to early October, fall colours are out in full force in Banff and there's no better way to take in the stunning golden hues than a hike through Larch Valley.

Website

Visit a pumpkin patch

Price: $12 per person

Address: 104051 Range Rd 224, AB

Why You Need To Go: Nothing is quite as autumnal as visiting a pumpkin patch in the fall. Lethbridge Corn Maze has thousands of pumpkins to choose from so you're bound to find the perfect one. You can even head out on a hayride too.

Accessibility: The farm is wheelchair accessible.

Website

Check out the Northern Lights

Address: Jasper, AB

Why You Need To Go: As one of Canada's Dark Sky Preserves, nothing beats checking out the night skies in Jasper. If you plan your trip right, you might even get to see the Northern Lights stretching across the sky too.

Website

Warm up at Banff Upper Hot Springs

Price: $9.25 per adult

Address: 1 Mountain Ave., Banff, AB

Why You Need To Go: If you're sick of cooler temperatures, you can head out and soak in Banff's famous hot springs. You can gaze out over the stunning mountain views and relax.

Website

Get spooked at a ghost town

Address: Bankhead, AB

Why You Need To Go: Alberta has a ton of ghost towns to check out and Bankhead, just outside Banff, has a ton of abandoned mining buildings to explore and it even has an old train.

Website

Brush up on your music knowledge

Price: Pay-what-you-can but the suggested rate of $15 per person

Address: National Music Centre | Studio Bell, 300-851 4 St. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Find out all about Canada's incredible music history at the National Music Centre. You'll be able to check the Canadian Music Halls of Fame and even try out some instruments.

Website

Take in tropical plants

Price: $14.95 per person

Address: 9626 96A Street, Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: Don't let the weather ruin your plans as Muttart Conservatory is one of Canada's largest indoor botanical gardens. You'll be able to wander through hundreds of exotic plants enclosed in huge glass pyramids.

Website

