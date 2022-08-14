9 Stunning Alberta Hikes To Do The Second It Turns Fall & Here's When You Should Go
These give more fall vibes than a PSL. 🍂
Whether you like it or not, fall is fast approaching and as the season comes and goes pretty quickly in Alberta, you should start planning those fall hikes ASAP!
As soon as the weather gets cooler, larches in the Rockies start turning a stunning shade of gold which makes for some of the most beautiful hikes. However, there's also a very short window of time to see the golden trees so planning ahead is essential.
If you do want to see those fall colours in all of their glory, the best time to visit these hikes is between mid-September and early October.
So if you're looking to make the most of a short but sweet fall, these are nine hikes in Alberta that you should absolutely add to your list:
Larch Valley
Address: Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This 8.6-kilometre hike starts at Moraine Lake and is one of the most popular fall hikes in the province for a good reason. Once you get to Larch Valley, you'll be able to take in the golden trees and get stunning views of the Ten Peaks.
Chester Lake
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB.
Why You Need To Go: The hike to Chester Lake is packed to the brim with stunning larches and once you reach the lakefront itself, you'll get spectacular views of the mirror-like water, golden trees and mountains.
Pocaterra Ridge
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This hike gives more fall vibes than a PSL with hundreds of stunning golden trees to wander through. You will need to use two cars as a shuttle if you want to complete the hike end-to-end or you can turn around after the first summit. Either way, the views are worth the effort.
Ptarmigan Cirque
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This 4.5-kilometre loop is packed full of forests, meadows and incredible mountain views so it's a great option for less experienced hikers. Those fall colours make it pretty worthwhile too!
Edge Of The World Trail
Address: Jasper National Park, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This Jasper hike offers an incredible bird's eye view of stunning trees and mountain scenery. It really does feel a million miles away from anywhere else.
Lake Agnes
Address: Lake Louise, Banff National Park, AB.
Why You Need To Go: Starting along the Lake Louise shore, the Lake Agnes hike has gorgeous scenery throughout. Plus once you reach the lake, you'll be able to warm up with tea at the famous teahouse.
Buller Pass
Address: Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning fall hike has forests, waterfalls and lakes to admire. It's pretty steep but you get the most spectacular views of Mount Assiniboine as well as the fall colours.
Rowe Lakes Trail
Address: Waterton National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Upper Rowe Lake is tucked away between two mountains but as you emerge from the golden trees, you'll get incredible views of the surrounding landscape.
Arnica Lake
Address: Banff National Park, AB.
Why You Need To Go: While this hike definitely has some highs and lows – quite literally – it is worth the effort to see the incredible fall colours as you make your way to the lake. The views as you approach the water in particular are breathtaking.