7 Beginner Hikes Near Calgary That Will Give You All The Views Without Having To Work Hard
Grab your hiking boots!
Alberta is home to majestic mountains, impressive waterfalls and sparkling lakes and one of the best ways to check out all the sights is by hiking one of Alberta's many trails.
But let's face it, hiking isn't for everyone so if you're new to hiking or you just don't fancy a strenuous trail, there are plenty of beautiful hikes near Calgary that aren't challenging and still give you breathtaking views.
So grab your hiking boots and get ready to hit the trails because these are some of the easiest hikes near Calgary that offer up all the views without having to work too hard.
Grassi Lakes
Price: You will need a Kananakis Conservation Pass to visit which costs $15 per vehicle.
Address: Canmore, Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This trail is one of the most popular in Kananaskis and it's easy to see why.
Grassi Lakes is just under an hour and a half drive from Calgary and it's well worth a visit to get incredible views of the stunning turquoise waters and towering trees.
The 2-kilometre trail is relatively easy to follow and only has 125 metres of elevation gain so its doable for hikers of any ability.
There are two different trail options you can choose after setting off from the trailhead – an easier one on the right-hand side and a steeper trail on the left with incredible views of Canmore below as well as a waterfall.
Once you reach the lake itself, you can marvel at the magical hues of the water.
Troll Falls
Price: You will need a Kananakis Conservation Pass to visit which costs $15 per vehicle.
Address: Kananaskis Valley, Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous Kananaskis hike will lead you through an aspen forest before reaching a stunning waterfall cascading over a rock face and it's just over an hour's drive from Calgary.
The trail is just 1.7 kilometres one-way with no elevation so it should be manageable for even the most inexperienced hiker and you'll still get to admire the stunning waterfall.
Trails around the waterfall and walking up to the falls have been blocked off due to "extreme rockfall hazards" so it's important to stick to the main trail and not climb over the barricades.
Tunnel Mountain
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to summit a mountain but you're not quite prepared to hike all day, Tunnel Mountain is a great option.
The trailhead is around 1.5 hours from Calgary, and it's the perfect place to get stunning panoramic views over Banff and the Bow Valley.
You'll climb 260 metres over the town of Banff to the summit of Tunnel Mountain and while it can be steep in some places, it's only a two-hour round trip.
If you're tackling the trail, bring a picnic and settle down at the top to enjoy your meal with incredible views surrounding you. You won't regret it!
Nose Hill Park
Address: 6465 14 St. N.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You don't even need to leave the city to enjoy the great outdoors.
Nose Hill Park is in Calgary's northwest and the 11 square kilometre park has tons of hiking trails that offer views to rival those further afield. You'll be able to see panoramic views of the city, the Bow River Valley and Rocky Mountains in the distance.
The park is also home to the Rough Fescue grassland and you may even spot wildlife from deer and coyotes to porcupines and gophers.
Elbow Falls
Price: You will need a Kananakis Conservation Pass to visit which costs $15 per vehicle.
Address: Elbow Valley, Kananaskis County, AB
Why You Need To Go: Elbow Falls is the perfect hike for relaxing days as the trail is less than a kilometre long but you'll still get scenic views of the waterfall.
It's less than hour to get to the falls from Calgary and it's the perfect place to dip your toes and splash around in the river and cool off on warmer days.
Even in colder temperatures, the falls is just as gorgeous to look at so it's well worth the trip any time of year.
Accessibility: The upper left part of the loop is wheelchair accessible.
Grotto Creek Canyon
Price: You will need a Kananakis Conservation Pass to visit which costs $15 per vehicle.
Address: Bow Valley Provincial Park, Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning hike is just over an hour drive from the city and it's well worth the adventure to take in the scenery.
Grotto Creek Canyon trail takes you through a narrow canyon with vertical rock faces before leading you to a picturesque waterfall all within a short walk.
At just over two kilometres one way, it's the perfect hike for chilled out days. You can even take the short drive to Canmore after to wander around the town.
Elbow Lake
Price: You will need a Kananakis Conservation Pass to visit which costs $15 per vehicle.
Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: Just over 1.5 hours away from Calgary, you can tackle this gorgeous hike that leads to a sparkling blue lake in amongst the mountains.
The steep trail climbs 120 metres but it's just 1.4 kilometres out and back so it's not too long before you can rest by the lakeshore and take in the views .
There's also a backcountry campground where you can wake up to the gorgeous lakeside scenery.
Watch out for horses too, as Elbow Lake is the only trail in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park that allows equestrian use.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.