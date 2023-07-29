9 Easy Alberta Hikes That Have Stunning Views Of Bright Turquoise Lakes
You don't have to work hard to get incredible views!
When it comes to hiking, it doesn't get much better than heading out for an adventure in the Canadian Rockies. While Alberta has tons of incredible hikes that vary in difficulty, there are actually a ton of easy hikes that have some pretty impressive lake views.
With sparkling blue-green water and jaw-dropping mountain scenery, hikes don't get much better than these magical spots in Alberta.
Whether you're a veteran hiker or a complete beginner, these easy Alberta hikes are pretty relaxed but you'll still get amazing water views.
Grassi Lakes
Address: Canmore, Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This 1.9-kilometre out-and-back trail is manageable for even the most beginner hikers but that doesn't mean you'll miss out on any of the spectacular views.
With only 125 metres of elevation, it's not overly steep. There are two different routes you can take once you reach a fork in the trail around 100 metres in with the right being easier, and the left being steeper.
Whichever route you take, you'll end up at the stunning bright turquoise water of Grassi Lakes, which is the perfect place to stop and relax and take in the incredible views.
Valley of the Five Lakes
Address: Icefields Pkwy., Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This stunning Jasper hike has five sparkling blue-green lakes to check out as you make your way around the 4.6-kilometre loop.
After strolling through a forest, you'll reach a boardwalk across the Wabasso Creek wetlands and you may even spot a beaver. Once you reach the junction, you can follow the loop around, where you'll be able to see each of the stunning lakes with varying degrees of blue-green water.
Cascade Ponds
Address: Banff, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Cascade Ponds is just an eight-minute drive from the centre of Banff Town and it's the perfect short and easy hike if you're looking for peace and relaxation.
According to AllTrails, the hike is just 1.4 kilometres and takes less than 30 minutes to complete so if you're not looking to commit to a full day of hiking but you still want those views, it's a great option.
The loop takes you around the outside of the stunning ponds and you'll also get views of Cascade Mountain and Mount Rundle.
Lake Louise Lakeshore
Address: Lake Louise, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Lake Louise is known for having some incredible hikes but if you're just a beginner or you're just looking for a short and sweet adventure, you can hike along the lakeshore of one of Canada's most famous spots.
The hike is around two kilometres each way and takes around an hour to complete. You'll start off near the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise before following the lakeshore around and you'll be able to see the gorgeous bright blue waters that make Lake Louise a must-see attraction from so many different angles.
When you reach the far side of the lake, you can even see the creek that gives the lake its spectacular colour.
Rawson Lake
Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This hike is just under eight kilometres out and back and it's a long but steady climb through a subalpine forest to reach Rawson Lake.
The trail begins by Upper Kananaskis Lake and starts off fairly steep, before levelling out for the rest of the hike. Once you reach Rawson Lake, you'll be able to take in the gorgeous scenery from the blue-green lake framed by Mount Serrail.
Peyto Lake
Address: Icefields Pkwy., Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This incredible lake has bright turquoise water to rival what you'd find at Lake Louise or Moraine Lake.
The 0.6 kilometre hike to the Peyto Lake viewpoint is short, but fairly steep, so make sure you're prepared to make your way uphill. However, the views are so worth it.
Once you're at the top, you can also spend time exploring the forest trail too.
Chester Lake
Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: Chester Lake is a stunning hike through a dense forest and is 4.6 kilometres each way from the trailhead.
There aren't many views to be seen for the first part of the hike but once you make it uphill, you'll get incredible views of an alpine meadow before reaching the gorgeous sparkling lake just below Mount Chester.
Lake Annette
Address: Lodge Rd., Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This easy hike in Jasper is super accessible and as it's been newly-paved, it's also wheelchair-friendly so everyone can enjoy the stunning views around Lake Annette.
The trail is 2.4 kilometres long with no elevation gain and the whole thing should only take between an hour to an hour and a half to complete.
It follows around the lakeshore so you'll be able to take in the views of the surrounding mountains and forests, as well as the gorgeous blue water. It's also a popular swimming spot so you might just want to take a dip post-hike.
Elbow Lake
Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: The scenic trail up to Elbow Lake is short but steep so you'll want to be prepared. However it's well worth the hike for the stunning views of the lake.
Once you've reached Elbow Lake, you can also follow the trail and do a loop of the lakeshore which is the perfect place to stop and eat a snack or have a picnic to break up the hike.
You can even camp at the Elbow Lake Backcountry Campground but you'll need to reserve a space online.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.