This Alberta Hike Takes You To 5 Different Lakes & Each One Is Bluer Than The Last
The views are unreal! 😍⛰️
It's starting to feel a bit like summer in Alberta so there's never been a better time to get outside for a beautiful hike. This stunning 4.6-kilometre Alberta hike should definitely be on your radar.
The Valley of the Five Lakes can be found just outside of Jasper townsite and – as the name would suggest – there are five gorgeous lakes to explore, each with a different hue of blue-green water making for some spectacular photos.
The trail is one of Jasper's most popular hikes so make sure you get down early to secure a space in its parking lot or wait until early evening when a lot of hikers have left.
While it's rated as a moderate hike as there are some steep areas, it'll still be pretty achievable for newbie hikers.
It starts with a wander through the forest, before arriving at the boardwalk over the wetlands where you might even spot a beaver or two.
After some slight inclines, you'll reach the junction where you can loop around and catch a glimpse of the lakes. Doing the loop clockwise is your best bet so you can save some of the more stunning lakes for the end.
The third and fourth lakes are often slated as the most beautiful on the hike, with stunning blue-green water, but they all have something to offer.
Each one is a completely different hue of blue or green due depending differing lake depths so you'll get to see a variety that you don't get on most trails.
It's no wonder this trail is so popular with visitors to Jasper as you'll get to see some of the prettiest lakes in the province.
Valley of the Five Lakes
Address: Icefields Parkway, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can see five different gorgeous lakes on this Alberta hike and they all have stunning blue water.