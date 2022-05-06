Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

This 8km Alberta Hike Takes You Over A Suspension Bridge & Boardwalk To A Rushing Waterfall

There's so much to see. 👀

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone crossing the suspension bridge at Siffleur Falls. Right: Someone by the river of the Siffleur Falls hike.

Someone crossing the suspension bridge at Siffleur Falls. Right: Someone by the river of the Siffleur Falls hike.

@chloe_quessy | Instagram, @br1amb3r | Instagram

Alberta is packed with so many different hiking trails, you'd be able to take a different one every weekend if you have the energy.

The only difficult decision is choosing which one to do next but this Alberta trail should be on your list as it packs a suspension bridge, a boardwalk and a stunning waterfall all into one 8-kilometre hike.

Siffleur Falls can be found in Kootenay Plains Ecological Reserve, around three hours from Calgary and almost four hours from Edmonton.

The hike leads to the Siffleur River and you can watch the turquoise water plunge 15 metres into the canyon below.

Starting at the Siffleur Falls Staging Area, the super easy hike will first lead you to a suspension bridge over the rushing North Saskatchewan River.

After crossing the suspension bridge, you'll reach the trail's boardwalk with stunning views of the surrounding mountains and trees. The trail then continues towards the Siffleur River.

After crossing another smaller bridge, there's a short uphill stretch of the trail leading to a canyon.

Once you've passed through a forest, you'll reach the canyon where you'll get incredible views of the turquoise Siffleur River winding its way through the trees.

The Siffleur Falls are just ahead where you'll be able to take a break and watch the river rushing down 15 metres into the canyon below, before making the return journey.

Alberta is also home to other easy but rewarding hikes, including a 6-kilometre hike that leads to a giant suspension bridge, or this Icefields Parkway hike with stunning mountain views and a gorgeous canyon.

Siffleur Falls

Price: Free

Address: Clearwater County, AB.

Why You Need To Go: This easy hike crosses a suspension bridge and a boardwalk before reaching a stunning canyon with turquoise waters and a waterfall.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...