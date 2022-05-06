This 8km Alberta Hike Takes You Over A Suspension Bridge & Boardwalk To A Rushing Waterfall
There's so much to see. 👀
Alberta is packed with so many different hiking trails, you'd be able to take a different one every weekend if you have the energy.
The only difficult decision is choosing which one to do next but this Alberta trail should be on your list as it packs a suspension bridge, a boardwalk and a stunning waterfall all into one 8-kilometre hike.
Siffleur Falls can be found in Kootenay Plains Ecological Reserve, around three hours from Calgary and almost four hours from Edmonton.
The hike leads to the Siffleur River and you can watch the turquoise water plunge 15 metres into the canyon below.
Starting at the Siffleur Falls Staging Area, the super easy hike will first lead you to a suspension bridge over the rushing North Saskatchewan River.
After crossing the suspension bridge, you'll reach the trail's boardwalk with stunning views of the surrounding mountains and trees. The trail then continues towards the Siffleur River.
After crossing another smaller bridge, there's a short uphill stretch of the trail leading to a canyon.
Once you've passed through a forest, you'll reach the canyon where you'll get incredible views of the turquoise Siffleur River winding its way through the trees.
The Siffleur Falls are just ahead where you'll be able to take a break and watch the river rushing down 15 metres into the canyon below, before making the return journey.
Alberta is also home to other easy but rewarding hikes, including a 6-kilometre hike that leads to a giant suspension bridge, or this Icefields Parkway hike with stunning mountain views and a gorgeous canyon.
Siffleur Falls
Price: Free
Address: Clearwater County, AB.
Why You Need To Go: This easy hike crosses a suspension bridge and a boardwalk before reaching a stunning canyon with turquoise waters and a waterfall.
